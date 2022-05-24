ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

U.S. birth rate sees increase for first time since 2014

By Danielle Haynes
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DkgFG_0fosNqo100

May 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. birth rate in 2021 was 1% higher than the year prior, the first increase in the figure since 2014, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said Tuesday.

Provisional data for 2021 show that 3.66 million babies were born, with a general fertility rate of 56.6 births per 1,000 women aged 15-44. Both figures represented a 1% increase from 2020, which saw a 4% drop from 2019, the largest decline in nearly five decades.

The annual number of births in the United States hasn't rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, there were 3.75 million births and there were 3.79 million in 2018.

CDC data indicates the birth rate has declined about 2% each year since the last increase in 2014.

Beth Jarosz, program director with Population Reference Bureau, told CNN that the increase in 2021 "doesn't necessarily mean that that declining trend is over."

"I'm always a little bit skeptical of just one year [of data]. But in this case, I really would need to see what happens in 2022 to try to suggest that that's any kind of a rebound or trend."

By demographics, births rose 2% for White and Hispanic women, and declined 2% for Black women and 3% for American Indian/Alaskan Native and Asian women.

By age, the birth rate was 14.4 births per 1,000 teenagers, down 6% from 2020 and 65% since 2007.

The rate was 61.5 births per 1,000 women age 20-24; 92 births for women 25-29; 97.3 births for women 30-34; 54.2 births for women 35-39; 12.1 births for women 40-44; and 1 birth for women 45-49.

Caesarian deliveries increased from 31.8% of all deliveries to 32.1% in 2021, the second yearly increase in a row after a general decline since 2009. Pre-term births -- those at less than 37 weeks of gestation -- rose 4%, the highest rate since 2007.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Birth Rate#Black Women#Fertility#Cnn#White#Hispanic#American#Indian#Alaskan#Asian
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
UPI News

More teens use pot when states legalize recreational marijuana

Pot use among U.S. minors increases when states legalize recreational cannabis for adults, according to a new study. University of California, San Diego researchers tracked more than 6,900 youths and almost 15,000 adults, using data from a national assessment. The team found that in states where recreational cannabis use was legal for those 21 and up, young people ages 12 to 20 were more likely to use pot, even though it was illegal for those ages. Adults also had an increased likelihood of cannabis use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Japan PM Kishida's support hits highest ever as election nears -Nikkei

TOKYO, May 30 (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida scored his highest approval ratings since taking office eight months ago in a weekend survey, the Nikkei daily reported, with critical upper house elections just weeks away. Should Kishida, fresh from talks with U.S. President Joe Biden last week, and...
POLITICS
UPI News

Nearly half of COVID-19's weekly world cases in Asia

May 29 (UPI) -- Nearly half of the world's weekly COVID-19 cases were in Asia last week with total infections among the fewest since November 2021 and deaths fewest since the start of the pandemic in early 2020. The global seven-day moving average for fatalities was 1,324, the lowest since...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
UPI News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

May 29 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced. Newsom tested positive on Saturday morning, he was experiencing mild symptoms and had received a prescription for Paxlovid, Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 treatment, his office said in a statement. "Grateful to be vaccinated and for...
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

Inflation slowed slightly in April but is still near 40-year high

May 27 (UPI) -- Inflation slowed slightly in April in the United States but it is still near a 40-year high. Income, disposable income and consumer spending all rose in April despite the ongoing inflation. The Commerce Department Friday said in April the Personal Consumption Expenditures index increased 6.3% from...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Study: Higher spending on cancer care in U.S. doesn't improve outcomes

May 27 (UPI) -- A new global study found that national cancer care spending shows no relationship to population-level cancer mortality rates, leaving the United States with only slightly better outcomes despite outspending other countries. In the study, which was published Friday in JAMA Health Forum, researchers from Yale University...
CANCER
UPI News

Survey shows dangerous rise in sun tanning as myths persist

While most people probably know it's not safe to get a sunburn, many may not realize that tanning also increases the risk of skin cancer and premature skin aging. A new survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults by the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) found a sharp rise in both tanning and number of sunburns last year, compared to 2020. And as the summer season begins, the AAD is encouraging people to protect themselves.
SKIN CARE
UPI News

Experts warn of serious injuries, death when children swallow button batteries

Those button batteries that power your watch, key fob and other devices can be deadly if a child swallows them, and researchers want to make the danger clear. The tiny but powerful batteries can burn holes in a child's throat, paralyze vocal cords or fuse their esophagus and trachea together. In severe cases, burning can continue into a major vein or artery, causing a fatal loss of blood.
KIDS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
363K+
Followers
57K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy