ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Rivera’s ex-girlfriend on the stand, describes meeting the day after Dan Markel’s murder

By Julie Montanaro
WCTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY A.M. PROCEEDINGS (Luis Rivera’s ex-girlfriend on the stand around 23 minutes in.) TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Luis Rivera’s ex-girlfriend testified Tuesday in the retrial of Katherine Magbanua, describing a meeting at her home the day after FSU professor Dan Markel was murdered in 2014. Jessica Rodriguez...

www.wctv.tv

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Parents, uncle arrested after death of Florida toddler allegedly weighing 10 pounds

Three people have been arrested after the death of a 34-month-old girl who weighed less than 10 pounds, including the toddler's parents. Her parents, Regis Johnson, 57, and Arhonda Tillman, 35, were arrested Thursday and are being held without bond on child abuse charges, CBS Miami reported. Her uncle, Frank Robinson, 64, who lived in the same house, was also arrested on charges of negligent child abuse and failure to report child abuse, according to the station.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Beast

Teen Enraged by Dad’s Engagement Pleads Guilty to Murdering His Fiancée

An Alabama teen pleaded guilty Thursday to shooting and killing a 66-year-old woman who was engaged to his father, court records show. According to authorities, Ross Jonathan McFarland, 16, was upset that his father, local Auburn physician Dr. John McFarland, became engaged only 11 months after his mother died. He therefore “harbored animosity” toward the new fiancée, Martha White. In October 2019, police say they found White dead at a home with a gunshot wound to her face. AL.com reports that she was a mother, grandmother, and retired school teacher. Dr. McFarland later told investigators that his .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun had disappeared from the home, and a witness told police that the disgruntled teen pulled the trigger. The teen was arrested the following day and has now been sentenced to 50 years behind bars.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy