Portland, OR

Portland Parks and Recreation staff shortage impacting swim lessons

KGW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is open for summer swim lessons...

www.kgw.com

KGW

Electric Highway improvements celebrated in Oregon

WOODBURN, Ore. — Along the West Coast Electric Highway, an upgraded electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station at the Woodburn Transit Center got a lot of love this week. Oregon Governor Kate Brown handled the plug-in demonstration to celebrate the improvements to this and 43 other electric vehicle charging stations across the state, making them faster and able to handle any type of EV automobile and electric bicycles as well. Forty-four other "level two" chargers also got upgrades.
WOODBURN, OR
KGW

Oregon State University engineering students show off what future holds

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University (OSU), known for its engineering program, is ready to show off what graduating seniors have done in the past school year the university's 2022 College of Engineering Expo. Engineering is a popular option from among OSU's wide range of courses and degrees. From...
CORVALLIS, OR
KGW

Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats Kurt Schrader in Oregon Democratic primary

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seven-term U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader has been ousted in a Democratic primary in Oregon by progressive challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The vote count in the state's 5th Congressional District was significantly delayed due to ballots with blurry bar codes in Oregon’s third-largest being rejected by vote-counting machines. Workers in Clackamas County had to transfer votes by hand to fresh ballots so they could be tallied.
OREGON STATE
KGW

‘I’m scared for my life’: Dozens of Northwest Portland businesses facing theft, vandalism, break-ins on a weekly basis

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two dozen businesses in the neighborhood around Northwest 23rd Avenue say they are being broken into and vandalized on a weekly basis. “I never thought it would get to this,” said Walter Bowers, one of the owners of Thai Bloom Restaurant. He pointed to a window covered by boards that had just been broken into.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Both drivers die following two-car crash in Highway 26

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — A two-car crash on Highway 26 in Clatsop County on Saturday resulted in the deaths of both drivers, one of whom was a band teacher at Seaside High School and Middle School. The crash occurred shortly before noon on Saturday near milepost 10, according to...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
KGW

Portland police investigate deadly shooting in St. Johns

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating an early morning shooting in the St. Johns neighborhood of North Portland that left one man dead. Officers responded to reports of a man dead in a home in the area of North Columbia Boulevard and North Bank Street around 6:03 a.m. Friday, police said. The victim was deceased when officers arrived. Police did not share any other details.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Police: One dead after crash blocks NW Yeon Avenue in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police said that one woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash shut down Northwest Yeon Avenue in Portland on Friday afternoon. Officers from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) responded to a report of a crash in the 4200 block of Northwest Yeon at 4:15 p.m. They arrived to find multiple cars involved.
PORTLAND, OR

