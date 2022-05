JACKSON, Wyo. — The water is a popular place to be on Memorial Day Weekend, but the festive mood is exactly what makes safety precautions extra important, officials say. “We want all boaters to safely enjoy Wyoming’s waters. We can’t emphasize enough how important it is to have a life jacket for all of the passengers in your watercraft. It is the law and life jackets are proven to save lives,” said Aaron Kerr, Wyoming Game and Fish watercraft safety program coordinator. “That means you need a life jacket aboard all watercraft including kayaks, canoes and even stand-up paddle boards.”

