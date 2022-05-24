ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scituate, RI

Black bear seen roaming through Scituate; 2nd sighting in 2 days

By Josh Faiola
 5 days ago

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are warning Scituate residents to stay indoors after a black bear was spotted roaming through town Tuesday.

The Scituate Police Department posted on social media that the black bear was seen near Hope Furnace Road heading toward Ring Rock Acres.

This is the second black bear sighting reported in Rhode Island over the past two days. Police in Coventry urged residents to remain vigilant after a black bear was seen wandering through Wood Estates Monday.

The black bear in Scituate is the 11th sighting so far this year, according to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

Other black bear sightings have been reported in Exeter, North Smithfield, Richmond, West Warwick and South Kingstown.

