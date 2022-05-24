ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-wheeler overturns on I-20 W. ramp to I-55 N.

By Kaitlin Howell
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – An 18-wheeler overturned at the Stack on Tuesday, May 24.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the accident happened on the Interstate 20 West ramp to Interstate 55 North.

Crews blocked the left lane of I-20 in order to respond to the scene. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

