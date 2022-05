UPDATE (May 29, 2022 at 8 a.m.): A Hyundai Elantra and a Jeep Grand Cherokee were travelling opposite directions on SR 68 near mile marker 12. The Elantra crossed the line on the right side of the road and then overcorrected to the left. Both the female driver and male passenger of the Elantra died, while both occupants of the Jeep were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

1 DAY AGO