Grand Central embraces new ownership structure driven by purpose, not profits
By Kristine de Leon
The Oregonian
5 days ago
A Pacific Northwest-based bakery chain will no longer be privately owned by family and longtime employees. Instead, Grand Central Bakery announced that it will create a “perpetual purpose trust,” a new type of corporate structure that confers shares in a company not to individual owners but to a mission. Under this...
Amid the glossy expanse of the Portland Expo Center, there’s little to indicate a portion of the complex was once a detention center that held nearly 4,000 Oregonians of Japanese descent against their will. But on Saturday afternoon, a framed piece of yellowing parchment displayed inside one of the...
Don’t accept inflation’s squeeze. Fight back and you will make things better. Treat high prices like an enemy and fight back wherever you can. For us, this means we don’t eat out and buy almost nothing pre-prepared. We plan out driving to save gas. We use grocery store points to drastically reduce the price of gas. We rarely run the heat or AC, using gas to heat or fans in windows at night, closing and covering windows with blankets during the day. We’ve found many low-income housing options, but rent is rent, and we have to save mainly on food. We buy only when prices are good or in bulk. We preserve, can, freeze and dry. We buy chicken only at 99 cents a pound or less, but are now almost involuntary vegetarians. Nothing is wasted; everything has a use. Scraps are frozen and turned into stock for soups, gravies, stews or pot pies. We grow veggies where we can, often in our own compost. We don’t use community gardens, but you could. More and more, we feel self-reliant and less wasteful. We have planted a Victory Garden in our hearts and will win the war against inflation. We donate to food pantries, remembering others fight the same war and should not be left behind. When times get better, we will keep doing these things, and I see that as a wonderful gain. You can do this too. You can do even better than us.
Portland had 11,000 fewer residents on July 1, 2021, than it did that same day in 2020. That’s according to new U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday morning, which shows that Portland’s population dropped from 652,000 in 2020 to 641,000 in 2021—a 1.7% decrease. That’s a steeper...
Dr. Martens is giving the boot an Oregon distribution center and 71 jobs, according to a filing by the shoe and boot maker to the state’s economic agency. Dr. Martens AirWair USA LLC, the Portland-based American arm of the British boot maker, has notified the Oregon Office of Workforce Investments that it is closing a distribution center. The shoemaker is cutting 71 distribution and administrative jobs associated with the center on Anchor Street in Portland.
CEO Claire Randall says the company will launch a capital campaign to fund its leadership transition. Earlier this week, Grand Central Bakery announced it will be transitioning from private ownership to a perpetual purpose trust (PPT) — an ownership structure that protects the company from sale. “When the ownership...
For the first time in two years, the 250-pound solid bronze doors to the most exclusive crypt in town will reopen at Wilhelm’s Portland Memorial Mausoleum. The century-old Rae Room, holding the marble sarcophagi of a lumber baron and his scandalous second wife, is closed to the public 364 days of the year, opened only on Memorial Day. The past two years, it has remained closed even then because of the pandemic.
A spat between neighbors and a Portland middle school centers on dog poop and drunk people wandering onto school grounds. Hosford Middle School in Southeast Portland is adjacent to a large, grassy field that runs the length of the school. It’s the property of Portland Public Schools—but it’s historically been open to the public before and after school hours.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sometimes the end of May can bring in a warm and dry start to the Rose Festival activities, and other years, it may be rain. This time around, we are battling the rain for the early days of CityFair and the full Memorial Day weekend.
CONFLICT MOUNTS AT WILLAMETTE FALLS: The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filed a motion this week to intervene in a federal lawsuit Portland General Electric filed in April regarding Willamette Falls. PGE seeks to seize land that the Oregon Department of State Lands controls. The state had granted the Grand Ronde a permit to use the falls for fishing and ceremonial purposes, but PGE objected to the fishing platform on safety grounds. In its filing, the Grand Ronde say PGE’s lawsuit “is a massive overreach based on false and misguided concerns.” Tribal council chairwoman Cheryle Kennedy wrote: “If PGE succeeds, not only will it threaten the Tribe’s ceremonial fishery, it will transfer ownership of Oregon’s iconic Willamette Falls from the state of Oregon, and all of Oregon’s citizens, to a private, for-profit corporation.” PGE declined to comment.
Editors Note: The Hillsboro Herald is excited to welcome aboard local journalist Ben Vandehey (Glencoe 2020) who will be writing for our readers on a wide variety of topics. Ben is going into his Junior year at esteemed Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. We could not be more excited to have a young local voice joining our ranks.
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon’s beaches are popular year-round destinations, but in Clatsop County there’s a famous sandy stretch that turns into clam heaven for thousands of people who dig their suppers from the sea. As springtime moves into high gear, the best low tides of the...
On the north shore of the Columbia River, the city of Vancouver is embarking on the biggest development project in its history, a $1.5 billion makeover of its downtown waterfront. Stretching more than 30 acres east and west of the Interstate Bridge, the development includes residential housing, office space, shops, restaurants, bars and tasting rooms. A new boutique hotel and a luxury condominium tower are scheduled to open this summer.
Good Afternoon, Portland! You're looking at...
Union leaders representing more than 4,000 Portland teachers and other licensed educators say they will meet with Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero and other Portland Public Schools administrators in coming days to urge them to acknowledge ventilation issues in a significant swath of elementary and middle schools. Leaders of the Portland Association...
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – You probably already know this spot, but you don't know you did. You've likely stopped at those overlooks just south of Cannon Beach: Silver Point is one of the most visited spots on the Oregon coast with its arresting views of Haystack Rock, glimpses of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse in the distance and other funky crevices and blobs below the viewpoint. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
PORTLAND, Ore. — The long-delayed return of TEDxPortland debuted at the Moda Center on Saturday, the 10th year of the event and the first time it's been held since 2019. But the audience became vocally involved when host David Rae introduced a surprise guest, unaffiliated candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson.
