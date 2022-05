ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a cold water safety message for the majority of St. Lawrence County early Saturday morning. The NWS warned that the warm air temperatures in the lower 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of cold water temperatures. They stated that water temperatures across Lake Champlain are in the lower-50s and in the mid-60s in the region’s smaller lakes and rivers.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO