Detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a person in Spring Hill. On Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that it was conducting a death investigation at a residence on Alliance Avenue in Spring Hill. The death was being classified as suspicious, at the time, and detectives were currently interviewing a person of interest. There was no threat to the community.

SPRING HILL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO