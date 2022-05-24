ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Psychiatric evaluation ordered for man convicted of double homicide

By Brian Kerhin, FOX 11 News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARINETTE (WLUK) – Competency concerns have again been raised for Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, the man convicted last year for the 1976 murders of David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys. Vannieuwenhoven, 85, is serving back-to-back life prison terms for the murders at McClintock County Park. He is currently housed at the...

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Hunter D. Vanroekel, 22, Manitowoc, possession of THC (2nd) on 4/19/19, Guilty due to no contest plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) AODA assessment and follow through; 5) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 6) Thirty (30) days jail, imposed and stayed, to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 7) Pay costs of action; 8) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 9) Submit DNA sample. Court finds that defendant will benefit and society will not be harmed by expungement of record upon successful completion of probation, no dirty urine screens, no further law violations, ordinances and perform 20 hours of community service work.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearings Held For Two Suspects Charged With Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Bail is set at $20,000 cash each for two male suspects after authorities learned they were making methamphetamine. 42-year-old Nicholas J. Bevan, who did not provide an address to the court, is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine. Meth Waste, Meth with intent to Deliver and Knowingly Soliciting the purchase of Pseudoephedrine, while 32-year-old Anthony J. Carter of Manitowoc is charged with Purchasing Pseudoephedrine on behalf of another to manufacture Methamphetamine.
MANITOWOC, WI
cwbradio.com

Former Marshfield Municipal Clerk Appears in Court

The former Marshfield Municipal Clerk appeared in Wood County Court. Susan Carlson has been charged for allegedly taking tens of thousands of dollars in fines and citation payments and funneling them into her own personal accounts, instead of passing them on to the city's finance office. Many of those funds came in the form of cash payments. The thefts are believed to have happened over a five year period between 2015 and late 2020. Carlson retired from the clerk of courts position in 2021. The case came to light after her replacement found irregularities in the city's books, sparking a year-long investigation.
MARSHFIELD, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - May 26 & 27, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, May 26 & Friday, May 27, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Oshkosh Police Investigating Spa Accused of Human Trafficking

The Oshkosh Police Department has opened up an investigation into a spa in the city they believe to be partaking in human trafficking. Investigators are reporting that they have been keeping an eye on Oriental Spa, located at 1000 Oregon Drive for some time, and only saw men going in and out.
OSHKOSH, WI
radioplusinfo.com

5-28-22 fdl police investigating stabbing incident

A Fond du Lac woman received non life-threatening injuries and a Fond du Lac man was arrested following a stabbing incident. Shortly before 2am Saturday police were called to the area of 193 Haas Circle for a report of a man running around outside with a knife. A 33 year old woman was transported to the hospital with a knife wound to her hand. A 21 year old Fond du Lac man was arrested and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail. Police are continuing their investigation.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Accused Of Stabbing Cousin

Bail was set at $50,000 cash this afternoon for a 36-year-old Manitowoc man who’s accused of stabbing his cousin early Wednesday morning. Charges recommended to be filed against Ryan A. King include Attempted First-Degree Homicides and Two Counts of False Imprisonment. Officers were called to a residence on South...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Manitowoc Residents Arrested for Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Two Manitowoc men were arrested yesterday after authorities learned they were making methamphetamine. An officer watched as a man left his residence in the 1000 block of South 16th Street with a plastic bag in his hands. The man then dumped the bag which the officer believed to be filled...
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

Prosecutors: Teacher Discussed Long-Term Future with Teen

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Two Rivers teacher charged with having a sexual relationship with a student told police she hoped for a long-term future with the teen, according to charges filed Thursday. Rebecca Kilps, 34, is charged with three counts of sexual assault by a school staff...
TWO RIVERS, WI
seehafernews.com

Three Defendants in Manitowoc Drug Bust Appear For Bail Hearings

Three of four defendants facing charges in a Manitowoc drug bust appeared in Manitowoc County Circuit Court for bail hearings. 53-year-old Brent Boeldt of Manitowoc is charged with being Keeper of a Drug House, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Four counts of Felony Jumping. 26-year-old Kelsey M. Tolman of Two...
MANITOWOC, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 26, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Lena man convicted in 2019 fatal crash

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Lena man has been convicted in a 2019 crash that killed a woman in Oconto County. On May 25, Travis J. Ragen, 33, pleaded no contest to a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle. As part of a plea agreement, charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and Homicide by Use of Vehicle with PAC were dismissed.
Fox11online.com

Prison sentence handed down for fatal Manitowoc stabbing

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Craig Holtz was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison for killing a man in 2020. Holtz, 41, was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide for the Aug. 20, 2020, stabbing death of Jason Appicelli. Judge Jerilyn Dietz also placed Holtz on extended supervision for 20 years. Before...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Police: Search of Oshkosh business uncovers human trafficking operation

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police say they uncovered a human trafficking operation after searching a spa business. Detectives from the Oshkosh Police Department say video surveillance of the Oregon Street business revealed only men were entering and exiting from it. FOX 11 is not naming the business until formal charges...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtmj.com

One person dead in apparent suicide on Hoan Bridge

A large police presence near the Hoan bridge this morning after an apparent suicide attempt. According to the Milwaukee Sheriffs office one person is dead after jumping from the Hoan Bridge. Traffic was not disrupted on the bridge. No other details have been given at this time. We will continue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oneida PD search for alleged hit and run suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect allegedly involved in a hit and run. In a Facebook post made on May 27, the Oneida Police stated that they are looking for a female. They also ask for you to contact...
ONEIDA, WI
news8000.com

Tomah man indicted on charge of meth possession with intent to distribute

MADISON (WKBT) — A Tomah, Wis., man was indicted Wednesday on meth charges. Stephen Thompson, 56, is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The indictment alleges that he possessed the methamphetamine on March 17. If convicted, Thompson faces a mandatory minimum...
TOMAH, WI
wiproud.com

Officers respond to report of student with a gun at Wisconsin middle school

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement responded to a middle school in Wisconsin after reports came in of a student with a gun. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Slinger Middle School is on a lockdown. Officers responded to a report of a student with a gun. The suspect was taken into custody.

