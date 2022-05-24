ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers’ handling of Rashod Bateman in 2021 NFL Draft will infuriate fans

By John Buhler
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay Packers fans are not going to like what Rashod Bateman told Baltimore Ravens teammate Marlon Humphrey about what could have been in the 2021 NFL Draft. Though he is happy to be Baltimore Ravens teammates with Marlon Humphrey, Rashod Bateman was nearly drafted by the Green Bay...

Yardbarker

Ravens Wide Receiver Reveals that He Believed the Packers Would Draft Him in Round One

If there was one phrase that could be the anthem of the Green Bay Packers and the NFL Draft, it is this: “The Green Bay Packers haven’t taken a wide receiver in the first round since 2002.” We all know that. It would be a safe bet that people who have not even heard of football know that, at least. It is spread around social media often enough every March. One wide receiver, though, Baltimore Ravens second-year player Rashad Bateman, believed that he was going to the Packers in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Trade Proposal Between Packers and Steelers Sends OTAs “No Show” Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick Kenny Pickett. The QB was taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Picks Vikings over Packers in NFC North

Despite the Green Bay Packers losing their two top wide receivers this offseason, there is still a great deal of optimism that the team will repeat as NFC North Division Champions in 2022. After all, the team is returning a four-time MVP and two running backs that eclipsed 1,000 yards from scrimmage last year. However, there are still some detractors who think that the Minnesota Vikings will take the division this year. One of those is two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden. McFadden won two Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his playing career.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Packers Add Defensive Lineman Chris Slayton Off Waivers from NFC Rival

The Green Bay Packers had one spot open on their 90-man roster following the release of backup kick JJ Molson. Brian Gutekunst and Matt LaFleur decided to add one more defensive lineman. Chris Slayton, formerly of Syracuse, was picked up off the waiver wire. Slayton had been on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Rank Near Top of Series of NFL Power Rankings

Questions abound over the Green Bay Packers’ receiver corps. Where there is no question is their standing as Super Bowl contenders. That’s made clear with a look at some recent NFL power rankings, where the Packers are no worse than sixth. Let’s dive into them. The Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Wide Receiver Really Isn’t a Concern For The Packers

The position that everyone is indeed concern with when it comes to the Packers is wide receiver. Yes it is certainly a position of question. It is especially with Davante Adams being traded and Marques Valdes Scantling leaving in free agency. This is a re-vamped and rebuilt position for the Packers this year. Despite all that as of right now the wide receiver position is not a real concern right now for the Packers and here is why.
GREEN BAY, WI
