Gaylord, MI

Pope Offers Solidarity to Gaylord, Michigan, After Tornado

 6 days ago
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is offering his condolences and solidarity to the people of Gaylord, Michigan, following a deadly tornado.

The Vatican on Tuesday released a telegram signed by the Vatican secretary of state addressed to Gaylord Bishop Jeffrey Walsh saying Francis was saddened to learn of the death and destruction from the tornado.

Friday’s tornado killed two people, injured more than 40, knocked out electricity and flattened parts of the northern Michigan community where such extreme weather conditions are rare.

According to the telegram, Francis expressed his solidarity with all those affected.

“He also offers the assurance of prayers for the dead, the injured and displaced and those engaged in relief efforts,” it read.

Whitmer Tours Northern Michigan Touting Rural Development

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in northern Michigan on Friday, meeting with local communities to see how the state can help rural Michigan thrive. Gov. Whitmer made three stops: Fremont, Thompsonville and Honor, and at each one seeing how state projects have helped and where they have fallen short. It seemed like the same reasons keep coming up, rural broadband, equal schooling opportunities and affordable housing.
HONOR, MI
Hook and Hunting: Tips for Fishing this Summer

Now that the weather is starting to get nicer, it’s time to take advantage of the amazing resources northern Michigan has to offer. Charter fishing can be a great way to spend the day with family or friends. Captain Paul Schlafley has some tips if you are headed out...
MANISTEE, MI
AG Dana Nessel Visits Traverse City, Talks Gun, Domestic Violence

Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel stopped by the Kirkbride Hall in Traverse City Thursday to talk about the connection between gun and domestic violence. Thursday’s discussion was planned prior to Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The discussion comes after the first year of the pandemic saw a 40% increase in domestic violence calls.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Gaylord Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Events Throughout the Summer

This year marks 100 years as a city for Gaylord, and despite hard times with the tornado May 20, they’re still looking to celebrate. In March of 1922, Gaylord went from being a small village to a city when the citizens voted for Gaylord’s incorporation, changing it’s governmental structure. To commemorate the event, the city has planned a number of events this summer, including a parade, an open house at City Hall and creating a time capsule, which people can submit items for during the events.
GAYLORD, MI
Gaylord Making Progress on Clean-Up Efforts One Week After Tornado

It’s been one week since an EF-3 tornado hit Gaylord, destroying many homes and businesses in its path, and the city is still making progress on getting back to normal. Gaylord Department of Public Works employees are still cleaning up remains of several businesses on Main Street, and help is being offered to those that have been affected. The city has taken control of all clean-up efforts, starting immediately on Saturday, and are now in the process of wrapping up debris management.
GAYLORD, MI
Cleanup Effort Continues is Gaylord Area

The Gaylord Community is one step closer to repairing the several homes and businesses that were damaged because of the tornado. FEMA, Michigan State Police and other agencies have been working to asset the damage. 9&10 news spoke to the Public Information Officer for Michigan State Police and Emergency Management...
GAYLORD, MI
UPDATE: Men Rummaging Through Debris at Gaylord Mobile Home Identified

Both men who were found rummaging through debris at a home at Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park in Gaylord last Saturday have been identified, according to Michigan State Police. On Saturday, troopers were called to the mobile home park for a report of unauthorized individuals rummaging through debris at a...
Midland Man Arrested in Isabella County After Home Invasion

A Midland man has been arrested after barging into a home in the Camelot Lake area and barricading himself upstairs, according to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office. Isabella County deputies had been sent to the area Sunday for a man who approached a home from the lake indicating that he was fleeing from the police and that he had taken methamphetamine. When deputies attempted to take him into custody he ran, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says. A K-9 unit was sent to the area but was unable to find him.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
