Emporium, PA

Emporium man found with drugs, brass knuckles, police report

By Bill Shannon
 5 days ago

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium man is facing charges after troopers said they found him with drugs, brass knuckles, and a knife in a Sheetz parking lot.

Police were called to the Sheetz Monday, May 23, at around 11:45 a.m. to find that 37-year-old Brandon Catalone was in a minor accident while backing out of the parking lot. While talking to troopers, they said he appeared extremely agitated and one trooper noticed a knife in his pocket.

Catalone reportedly refused to listen to troopers and when troopers tried to keep him from getting back into his car, he started resisting them. It took multiple officers to get him in handcuffs, but they were to place him in custody and search him.

In addition to the knife in his pocket, a search allegedly found a pair of brass knuckles, several baggies with pills and a white powder, burnt foil and a glass smoking device. The substances were taken back to PSP Emporium and tested positive as meth, fentanyl and meth, and Buprenorphine Hydrochloride

Catalone is facing weapons, drugs, and resisting arrest charges. He was placed in McKean County prison on $35,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2.


