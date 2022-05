– As previously reported, there have been a number of rumors and questions surrounding MJF appearing at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 tonight. MJF is currently scheduled to face Wardlow at the pay-per-view event. However, PWInsider reported earlier that MJF had not been spotted at the T-Mobile Arena as of about 12:15 pm PST. Also, it appears a video preview for the matchup that had been removed from AEW’s YouTube channel earlier has now been restored.

