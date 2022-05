On Wednesday, May 25th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 A.M., Deputies responded to Crouse Hospital for a stabbing with injuries investigation. Upon arrival, Deputies met with a 35-year-old female victim who was stabbed multiple times and was brought to the hospital by private transport. The victim is expected to survive. The incident location was determined to have occurred in the parking lot of Mickey’s Good Time Saloon, 103 Galster Avenue in the Town of Salina.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO