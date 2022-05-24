It’s time to talk about Kellogg construction again. Here’s how you can weigh in

The Kansas Department of Transportation is hosting a meeting Thursday to hear commuters’ ideas for a $166 million Kellogg highway project.

The project, funded by state and federal money , aims to make improvements to the 3.7 miles of U.S. 54 (Kellogg) from the K-96 interchange east to the Andover and Butler County border at 159th Street East.

Thursday’s meeting will run from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at LifeChange Church Wichita, 10225 E Kellogg Drive.

KDOT’s survey process for the highway project got underway in late February. Tom Hein, the agency’s spokesperson for the Wichita metro, said at this early stage, very few details about the project are solidified.

“It’s really pretty early for a public meeting but we wanted to get out there and listen to people because they all have opinions,” Hein said.

He said he expects the survey to be completed by early summer.

“Then we’ll know a little bit more about what the footprint might look like,” Hein said.

Construction on Kellogg ceased in December for the first time in 30 years . The upcoming improvement project, which Gov. Laura Kelly has said is necessary to address “a significant bottleneck” on the highway, is expected to set the stage for future improvements to U.S. 54 in Butler County.

The $166 million project is one of 25 included in Kelly’s 10-year, $750 million highway improvement plan, and the only one earmarked for Sedgwick County.