The Scotts Bluff County Health Department has received confirmation of a positive case of rabies in a skunk in the county. The skunk had an encounter with a family owned dog. The dog was up to date on its rabies vaccinations, received a rabies booster within 48 hours, and is under observation. This is the first positive case of rabies in an animal in the county in over three years.

