Christian, Todd and Trigg counties have improved to green again on the Kentucky COVID-19 Community Spread Level map. The entire Pennyrile region had gone back into the yellow, but that only lasted one week. Lyon, Livingston and Crittenden County and much of the Purchase region are still yellow and McCracken County is the only “red” county in western Kentucky.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO