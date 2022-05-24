ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An update on Wichita’s long-awaited Walk On’s, whose opening date is finally getting closer

By Denise Neil
The Wichita Eagle
 5 days ago

It was February 2021 when news broke that Wichita’s west-side Granite City west building at 2661 N. Maize Road was getting a Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux .

After it was confirmed, though, not much happened, and readers have been asking for more than a year whether the restaurant was still going to open.

It is, and in fact, it will soon. Former Kansas State football star Jamie Rheem and his 3Pointe Restaurant Group, the Wichita franchisee for the restaurant, confirmed this week that the construction was well underway and that the restaurant should open by the middle or end of July.

Walk On’s is a Louisiana-based chain coming to Wichita this summer. Shannon Arguello/Courtesy photo

Walk On’s will start hiring soon and will need about 125 employees.

The restaurant serves Southern and Cajun-style dishes including shrimp and grits , crawfish, fried catfish, po’ boy sandwiches, Cajun pastas, steaks and more. The chain was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, who met when both were walk-on basketball players at Louisiana State University.

The 3Pointe Restaurant Group also is working on opening a Slim Chickens restaurant in McPherson, which is set to open on June 20. The restaurant is in the process of hiring 80 part-time and full-time hourly employees.

