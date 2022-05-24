ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito Fire Department hardens more homes with fire-resistant materials ahead of fire season

By Patricia Martellotti
 5 days ago
MONTECITO, Calif. - Ahead of high fire season, the Montecito Fire Department is replacing vents at local homes with fire-resistant materials.

The 2022 Vent Retrofit Program is an effort to go beyond defensible space.

The program hardens homes in Montecito to make them more resilient to wildfire.

During a wildfire, embers can make their way through vents and other crevices.

Those embers may ignite combustible material inside the home and possibly lead to a home being severely damaged or destroyed.

The Montecito Fire Department and partner agencies stand ready to respond to fires.

Recent post-fire assessments have found hardened structures had over three times the likelihood of surviving compared to non-hardened structures.

Additionally, studies analyzing the impacts of the Camp and Woolsey Fires of 2018 found many structures were lost due to ember-intrusion through vents.

To reduce the impacts of future wildfires in our community, the Montecito Fire Department allocated budget funds to initiate a Home Hardening Assistance Program.

The fire department encourages Montecito residents to take advantage of this free service.

Newly designed vents provide excellent ventilation while preventing flames and embers from entering the home.

These new ember-resistant vents will keep embers out and reduce structural ignitions during a wildfire.

Montecito Fire is one of the first fire departments in the West to provide free home hardening assistance to community members.

In 2021, the debut of the Vent Retrofit Program proved to be an extraordinary success in our community.

Interested homeowners may apply to participate in the 2022 Vent Retrofit Program on montecitofire.com .

The post Montecito Fire Department hardens more homes with fire-resistant materials ahead of fire season appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

