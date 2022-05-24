Tulsa Drillers Game Against Springfield Cardinals Rained Out

Early-morning showers and storms are underway on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Additional storms are likely on Tuesday with at least two, possibly three separate waves impacting the area. The first is underway Tuesday morning, the second will be around midday, and the third, exiting Tuesday night. While locally heavy rainfall is likely with any of the activity today, it’s this midday to afternoon into the early evening that may bring severe weather threats into part of the area in the form of a squall line type feature from the west. The eventual severe weather threat depends upon the duration of precipitation Tuesday morning and the potential for any breaks that could allow surface instability to increase. Additional heavy rainfall is possible. A flood watch now includes the Tulsa metro and portions of northern OK. Some locations west of the metro have already received between 3 to 5 inches of rain during the last 24 hours. Severe threats will be nearing the area as early as the noon hour and moving across far southeastern OK into north TX early evening. Primary threats will be damaging wind, a low tornado threat will exist.

TULSA, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO