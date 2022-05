The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Colt Cabana has signed a new contract with AEW, even though he has not appeared on television lately. The Young Bucks pushed for Cabana to be re-signed. He recently worked ROH Supercard of Honor but hasn’t been on AEW shows since the deal was signed. It’s believed that he has been earmarked for ROH if that brand starts up again.

