ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Public Schools now welcoming back volunteers

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AfaUg_0fosE7Qs00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is once again opening its doors to volunteers.

NPS’ Office of Community Engagement has recently implemented new changes to the division’s volunteer system that streamlines the application approval process.

Former volunteers and those interested in partnering with NPS will now be able to use the new Raptor Online Visitor Management System to register.

In Raptor, volunteers will be able to use the portal to sign up for various volunteer opportunities, which
include sports, activities, events, and division initiatives. They will also be able to track their volunteer
hours and communicate with a school-based volunteer liaison.

Both former and new volunteers will need to visit npsk12.com/volunteer to create a personal portal and complete the NPS online volunteer application.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WAVY News 10

Excellent Educator: Regina Cooper

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Fans fill Waterside Drive as Patriotic Festival wrap …. Victim critically injured in Atlantic Avenue shooting. Motorcyclist struck by vehicle in fatal Isle of Wight …. AAA gives tips for Memorial Day travel. 63-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle while …. Six people injured...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Norfolk, VA
Sports
City
Charity, VA
Local
Virginia Education
Norfolk, VA
Education
Norfolk, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Pleasant Shade Cemetery Needs You

The nonprofit East End Neighborhood Association needs assistance this Memorial Day to help clean and care for Pleasant Shade Cemetery, the oldest and largest African American cemetery on the Virginia Peninsula. The cemetery was abandoned by its owners, and the East End Neighborhood Association has made a commitment to restore dignity through periodic cleanups of the property and other measures.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

A ‘New Beginnings’ prom for teens with special needs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Prom season is that magical time of year when teenagers get to ask, “who are you wearing?” But for hundreds of special needs students across the region and their parents, this rite of passage is elusive. Earlier this year, in a call to action video, pastor Karl Wilkins of The Mount […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Norfolk Public Schools#Nps#Npsk12 Com#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
WAVY News 10

Lawmakers explore financial barriers those with disabilities, long COVID, face

DC Bureau reporter Basil John reports. Lawmakers explore financial barriers those with disabilities, …. Police increased in VB schools after Texas shooting. Man charged, arrested after police pursuit in Norfolk. Jury convicts Lamont Johnson, recommends 25 years …. Weather forces changes to day 1 of Patriotic Festival. Jury recommends 25.5...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News Greek Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads, you’re invited to join in a celebration of food, family and tradition… the Greek way!. Greg Bicouvaris joined HRS with the tasty details about the upcoming Newport News Greek Festival. Newport News Greek Festival. Going on June 2-5th!. 60 Traverse Road...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy