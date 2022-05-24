Norfolk Public Schools now welcoming back volunteers

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Public Schools is once again opening its doors to volunteers.



NPS’ Office of Community Engagement has recently implemented new changes to the division’s volunteer system that streamlines the application approval process.



Former volunteers and those interested in partnering with NPS will now be able to use the new Raptor Online Visitor Management System to register.



In Raptor, volunteers will be able to use the portal to sign up for various volunteer opportunities, which

include sports, activities, events, and division initiatives. They will also be able to track their volunteer

hours and communicate with a school-based volunteer liaison.



Both former and new volunteers will need to visit npsk12.com/volunteer to create a personal portal and complete the NPS online volunteer application.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.