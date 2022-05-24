Deaconess to host COVID-19 booster clinic for children

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)- Deaconess Clinic Pediatrics will provide a booster clinic for children ages 5-11 on May 25.

Children who had their second dose at least 5 months ago are eligible. The event will take place at the Deaconess Riley Children’s Specialty Center on the Deaconess Gateway Campus from 5-8 p.m.

Appointments for this event are required and can be scheduled here . To make the appointment, select the “booster Pfizer ages 5-11” on the website.

If unable to attend, parents can also make appointments when convenient for them at both Deaconess Pediatric Urgent Care at Gateway and Deaconess Clinic Henderson.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).