Evansville, IN

Deaconess to host COVID-19 booster clinic for children

By Jessica Jacoby
 5 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)- Deaconess Clinic Pediatrics will provide a booster clinic for children ages 5-11 on May 25.

Children who had their second dose at least 5 months ago are eligible. The event will take place at the Deaconess Riley Children’s Specialty Center on the Deaconess Gateway Campus from 5-8 p.m.

COVID-19 booster clinic offered at Deaconess

Appointments for this event are required and can be scheduled here . To make the appointment, select the “booster Pfizer ages 5-11” on the website.

If unable to attend, parents can also make appointments when convenient for them at both Deaconess Pediatric Urgent Care at Gateway and Deaconess Clinic Henderson.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

