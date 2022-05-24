ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Oh, Snap! How Much Further Can the Stock Slide? The Chart Hints.

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Snap (SNAP) - Get Snap, Inc. Class A Report stock is getting buried on Tuesday, down 42% at last check.

Bad earnings result? No. A crash in the Snapchat platform? Negative. Instead, Snap provided a worse-than-expected intra-quarter update on its business.

The company warned that revenue and adjusted Ebitda would come in below the low end of its guidance, saying, “Since we issued guidance on April 21, 2022, the macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated.”

The news sent the stock to new 52-week lows and its lowest level since April 2020. It’s now down 84% from its all-time high and has investors wondering just how low it can go.

For what it’s worth, the news is hitting everything — including the overall market.

Others in the industry are getting hit, too. Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report is down over 6%, while Trade Desk (TTD) - Get Trade Desk, Inc. Class A Report is down 20%. Pinterest (PINS) - Get Pinterest, Inc. Class A Report and Meta (MVRS) - Get Meta Report are down 25% and 9%, respectively.

Trading Snap Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Syy09_0fosDimB00
Weekly chart of Snap stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

This is one ugly chart, with Snap stock on Tuesday all but cementing its eighth straight weekly decline.

From here, investors should pay attention to certain levels.

First, it’s hard to not to look at the $10 level, purely from a psychological standpoint. I don’t know that we’ll get that low, but at this moment, there are no notable support levels nearby.

There are no retracement marks, moving averages, VWAP measures — nothing.

The lone argument you could make is the 161.8% downside extension, which comes into play at $13.46. That, however, is more of a general target than anything else. It's surely not a dependable level of support.

Instead, traders will likely need to have some patience to see if we can get some sort of consolidation after this fall.

If we get a complete breakdown, it’s not impossible that we retest the covid lows from March 2020. I don't think that would be fair, but my opinion on what’s fair doesn’t matter to the market.

On the upside, $20 will be a key area on the bounce, as will Snap stock’s short-term daily moving averages.

On a further push to the upside, keep an eye on the prior 2022 low near $24 from January. Above that and the declining 10-week moving average could put the $28 to $30 area and the 200-week moving average in play.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Buys Tesla, Roku, Coinbase, Gene-Editing Firm

Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on May 25 bought and sold some familiar names. All valuations below are as of Thursday’s close. For the third straight day, Ark funds purchased shares of electric-vehicle titan Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, this time 1,343 shares valued at $885,000.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Stocks Edge Higher, Costco, Gap, Dell and Marvell In Focus - Five Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Friday, May 27:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher As Fed 'Pause' Hint Boosts Sentiment. U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, putting stocks on pace for their best weekly gain in two months, as investors bet that the Federal Reserve's suggestion of an autumn pause in rate hikes, paired with what could be a peak in inflation readings, will lift markets from one of their worst starts to the year since the 1930s.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Buy Broadcom as It Plans $61B VMWare Deal? The Chart Hints.

Shares of Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Broadcom Inc. Report are hesitantly enjoying a nice post-earnings rally, up about 4% on Thursday. But there’s far more to sort through than a regular earnings report. While the company dished out a top- and bottom-line beat and a fresh $10 billion stock...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Dividend Stocks: An Escape from Market Madness

Now may be a good time to consider dividend stocks, which can offer stability amid volatile stock and bond markets, with a steady stream of income and potential for capital gains. The S&P 500 High Dividend Index, which includes 80 stocks with high yields, has returned 3.6% to date. That’s...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebitda#Class C Report#Get Pinterest Inc#Mvrs
TheStreet

Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg Lose More Than $150 Billion Combined

Five billionaires lost a total of $300 billion recently as their fortunes plummeted during the recent market downturn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. The billionaires who lost the most amount of net worth include the world's three richest...
STOCKS
TheStreet

More Bad News for Google Amid Fears About Drop in Digital-Ad Revenue

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report doesn't seem very welcome in Europe. Alphabet's Google unit is still fighting a $1.6 billion (1.49 billion euro) European Union fine imposed by EU antitrust regulators from three years ago. The EU charged Google with hindering online search advertising from rivals.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

You Won't Believe What People Are Doing to Sell Their Houses

There are signs that the Federal Reserve's interest hike campaign is beginning to force the U.S. housing market to cool off, a little. But while some argue that the unfettered home price growth we've been seeing in the last few years must come to a head, others point to historically low inventory as a sign that any correction will be offset by continued high demand.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Elon Musk Throws Dogecoin a Lifeline

Every once in a while Elon Musk likes to throw his fans in the cryptosphere a bone. Friday, the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX CEO gave struggling Dogecoin investors a lifeline after name dropping the meme cryptocurrency in a couple of tweets on his influential Twitter account.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report shares are down 16% during that same time period.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Stock Futures Higher, Nvidia, Twitter, Apple and Snowflake In Focus- 5 Things You Must Know

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, May 26:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher On Fed Minutes Follow-Through. U.S. equity futures moved higher Thursday, while Treasury bond yields continued to slide and the dollar eased against its global currency peers, as investors weighed the impact of the Federal Reserve's inflation fight against a mixed of challenges facing the global economy.
STOCKS
TheStreet

BP Among Leaders of Fair Value Increases by Morningstar

Commodity prices have gone gangbusters this year, with the S&P Goldman Sachs Commodity Index soaring 39%. So it’s no great surprise that during the first-quarter earnings season, Morningstar analysts made their biggest increases for stocks’ fair-value estimates in the basic materials and energy sectors. In the basic materials...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Nvidia and AMD Among Bank of America Favorite Chip Stocks

Semiconductor stocks have taken it on the chin this year, as the chip shortage continues and the broader technology sector struggles. Concern about rising interest rates and the potential for recession also are hurting the sector, Bank of America analysts note. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has slid 25% so far this year.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Names Tesla's Real Rival

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report in a short time has become the benchmark for the global automotive sector. Legacy automakers, such as GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report and Mercedes-Benz (DDAIF) , position themselves in relation to Tesla.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk and Tesla Set Their Sights on a Popular Industry

Elon Musk and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report completely changed the automotive industry. Five years ago, legacy vehicle manufacturers were still skeptical about the turn to electrification. They were hesitant to make big investments, appearing to scoff at the bet made by Musk and Tesla that cleaner vehicles would attract consumers despite their high cost.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Nvidia Stock: Investors Are Buying the Dip. Where From Here?

After the market on May 25 finished strongly, all eyes shifted to Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report as investors looked for one of the market’s top tech firms to give stocks another lift. When the company reported earnings after the close, the stock fell flat, dropping more...
STOCKS
TheStreet

This Video of Elon Musk Endorsing a Crypto Scam is Fake

Whether you love or hate polarizing Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report founder Elon Musk, one thing is for sure: when he talks, people listen. Many believe strongly in Musk's vision of technology, as evidenced by not only his 95 million Twitter followers, but those clamoring to buy Tesla vehicles, both those already manufactured and those far from it.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
85K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy