ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fort Fisher State Historic Site to hold living history program

By WECT Staff
WECT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - In coordination with the launch of a Friends of Fort Fisher capital campaign to fund new earthwork projects, the Fort Fisher State Historic Site will hold a living history program aimed at revisiting the site in June of 1862. Officials say the free...

www.wect.com

Comments / 1

Related
WITN

More than 20 people rescued on N.C. coastline Saturday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service says at least 16 people were rescued along Carolina Beach, three people were rescued at Wrightsville Beach and four people were rescued from Myrtle Beach. As WRAL reports, most of North Carolina was under a “moderate” risk of rip currents....
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WECT

Orange Street ArtsFest returns for Memorial Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Thalian Association Community Theater is holding its annual Orange Street ArtsFest this weekend on May 28 and 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will be held inside and around the Hannah Block Historic USO Building/Community Arts Center at 120 South 2nd Street. Festivities include art, entertainment, a street fair and a playroom at the Children’s Museum of Wilmington. The event is free, but Thalian would appreciate donations.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington National Cemetery to host Memorial Day ceremony

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington National Cemetery will be hosting a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m. Attending the event will be NHC Veterans Council Chairman Deb Hays and Mayor Bill Saffo. A speaker will read the names they have received of veterans who passed away between May 15 2021 and May 15 2022. This year’s ceremony will also have a rifle salute before Taps.
WILMINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living History#Wect#A Friends Of Fort Fisher#Confederate
ourstate.com

Home Ports: North Carolina’s Boat Towns

It is a working waterfront, an angler’s haven, a tourist’s can’t-miss, and a seafood lover’s mecca. Morehead City is a port town, a family town, a working town, and a party town with its own barrier island, dubbed Sugarloaf. And everywhere you look, there are boats. A row of sportfishing charter boats bejewels a historic waterfront. Boats drift in the harbor, filled with kids and fishing rods and family dogs. Every yard seems to hold a boat on a trailer. From the deck of Jack’s Waterfront Bar or the tiki-topped Yellowfin Pub, expansive views take in boats of every imaginable size. And from here, watery ways run in every direction. The Intracoastal Waterway courses west and east. To the north, the Newport River leads to the Adams Creek Canal and on to the broad, tidal Neuse. To the south lies the great Atlantic deep. “Water, water, everywhere,” saith the Ancient Mariner. He might have been talking about Morehead City.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WECT

South end of bridge repairs in Elizabethtown complete

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The last girder was installed Thursday on the south end of the US 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River in Elizabethtown. According to a post on social media by the Town of Elizabethtown, the North Carolina Department of Transport said the girders for the north side will be delivered in August.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
ourstate.com

How a Family Found Its Moorings in Oriental

The storm was headed straight for Oriental, and my mom was scared. She was talking to me by phone from her office at Sailcraft Service, the boatyard and marina that she owns with my stepfather, Mike. The skies were clear that day, giving a false sense of security to the boating towns that dot the North Carolina coast. Still, my parents were preparing for the worst. The tropical storm that had developed southeast of Bermuda earlier that September had now reached hurricane status.
ORIENTAL, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Pride Festival part of ‘One Community’ event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County LGBTQ+ community center planning committee has put together a Pride event that the entire community can come and enjoy for free. The “ONE COMMUNITY” Pride Festival will be held on June 4 at the Jacksonville Commons Recreational Park, located at 100 Recreation Lane in Jacksonville. It will be […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

North Carolina turtle supplier sentenced to prison

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A federal judge in Wilmington sentenced a Randolph County man after he pleaded guilty to illegally supplying turtles to middlemen who would then smuggle them to Asia. Jesse Freeman, 48, of Franklinville, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years of post-release supervision....
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man scores lottery jackpot of more than $260,000: ‘It really made my dreams come true’

An eastern North Carolina man has won more than $260,000 and wants to use the money to help others, according to a press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery. Ner Wah, 35, of New Bern, immigrated to the United States 15 years ago. He said he wants to help refugees who remain in Burma with part of his $267,513 Fast Play jackpot.
NEW BERN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach to consider paid parking

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Sunset Beach is seeking public input on a paid parking proposal. Town Council will hear a proposal during its June 6 meeting. Aerial maps outlining current parking and the proposed paid parking spaces will be on display at Town Hall from Thursday, May 26th through Monday, June 6th.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
The State Port Pilot

Former Oak Island Mayor Cashwell dies at 94

A bona fide member of Oak Island’s old guard – Helen Jo Cashwell – died May 19 from pancreatic cancer. Cashwell, who served on the Long Beach Town Council before it merged with Yaupon Beach in 1999 to become Oak Island, was 94. Cashwell was a financial...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WNCT

New Jacksonville hotel expected to be big boost for area

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new hotel is coming to Jacksonville. Investors say the city is the perfect place to build because of the military bases and local attractions.   Camp Lejeune is home to over 40,000 troops, so families that come from out of town to see their service members always need places to […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy