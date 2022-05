New controversy surrounds who is responsible for police waiting outside a Uvalde, Texas classroom for nearly an hour before border patrol agents went in and killed the gunman. Our top stories this morning, no criminal charges coming in a series of events involving a man wrongly accused of shoplifting, a man was arrested after police say he brought a toy gun to the Genesee County Jail and pointed it at people in the lobby, and Michigan business owner Perry Johnson filed a lawsuit to try and get on the August primary ballot.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO