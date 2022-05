Another trial date is scheduled for the case against a Pontiac woman whose murder trial ended in a hung jury last month. Beginning Aug. 23, Solana Cervantes will again be tried on charges of open murder and felony firearm for the Nov. 3, 2019 death of Rolando Rosario, Jr., 23. Cervantes, 26, doesn’t deny shooting Rosario, but claimed he assaulted her the night of the slaying and that she feared for her life as he had a history of physically attacking her and threatening to kill her.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO