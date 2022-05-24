ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Latest Update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's WWE Suspensions

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely from the WWE following their decision to walk out of last week's Monday Night Raw over booking disputes. The suspension was officially announced during last week's SmackDown when the pair were promptly stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. And while they...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

AEW Double or Nothing: Two Former WWE Stars Arrive After Jade Cargill Retains

Two former WWE stars made their AEW debuts in a chaotic TBS Title match at AEW's Double or Nothing. While TBS champion Jade Cargill retained against a scrappy Anna Jay, it was the appearance of Stokely Hathaway and Athena that made the match even more memorable. Hathaway seems to be Cargill's new manager, while Athena will almost certainly be Cargill's next challenger.
WWE
ComicBook

The Reason WWE Changed Raquel Rodriguez's Finishing Move Possibly Revealed

Raquel Rodriguez and Ronda Rousey delivered an impressive match a few weeks ago on SmackDown, and last night they faced off against each other once again. Unfortunately, their match got crashed after Shotzi got everyone fuming about being passed up for a shot at the Title, but that wasn't the only takeaway from the match, as Michael Cole revealed a new name for Rodriguez's finisher during the match. The finisher was previously named the Chingona Bomb (which was a fantastic name by the way), but Cole called it the Tejana Bomb during the match, and WrestlingNews.co seems to have put the puzzle pieces together on why it was changed.
WWE
ComicBook

Wardlow Squashes MJF at AEW Double or Nothing, Earns His Freedom and an AEW Job

Wardlow squashed MJF en route to a victory at the start of Double or Nothing, pummeling his former boss with a Powerbomb Symphony before pinning Max with a single foot across his chest. Wardlow finally turned on Friedman at Revolution earlier this year by opting to not hand him the Dynamite Diamond Ring, assisting CM Punk in winning the Dog Collar Match. Wardlow demanded to be let go of his contract, only for Max to make his life hell by forcing to wrestle numerous hand-picked opponents. Eventually, Wardlow earned himself a match where he could be free from his contract, but if he lost he'd never be able to officially sign with AEW.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW: Double or Nothing Crowns First Owen Hart Men's Tournament Winner

All Elite Wrestling has been hosting two tournaments in honor of the late Owen Hart over the last few weeks. The Owen Hart Men's and Women's Tournaments have featured some of the best talent AEW has to offer, giving fans several great matches in the lead-up to the final round at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. The men's tournament came down to a match between Adam Cole and Samoa Joe, a fight that fans have been more-than-excited to see.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Double or Nothing Has Fans Worried for Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy definitely had fans worried about his physical condition after his reaction to a scary looking hit during the Hardys match against the Young Bucks during AEW Double or Nothing! The stacked pay-per-view event is really only getting started, but there have already been some stand out moments seen thus far. Unfortunately for the Hardys, the two of them are standing out for a less than positive reason as one scary hit for Jeff Hardy had fans worried about his condition during their big match. Even then, the match continued as scheduled so it's really had fans wondering.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's MJF Double or Nothing Situation Wound Up Getting Goldberg Trending

MJF's decision to no-show a fan meet & greet on Saturday and get his hands on a plane ticket out of Las Vegas (which he wound up not using) has left fans worried about whether or not he'll still show up for Sunday's match at Double or Nothing against Wardlow. This got fans talking on social media on Sunday afternoon and somehow Goldberg wound up trending as people pointed out that he's technically a free agent and could make for a show-stopping replacement for Friedman.
WWE
ComicBook

The Rock's Daughter Has a New WWE Wrestler Name

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, officially signed a contract with the WWE back in 2020 after spending months training at the WWE Performance Center. She has yet to make her debut for the company due to a number of surgery-requiring injuries, but this week she took to Twitter to reveal her new pro wrestler name, Ava Raine.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Double or Nothing Match Opener, Main Event Reportedly Confirmed

AEW's Double or Nothing takes place tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and a good chunk of the match order for the card has been revealed. Per Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, MJF vs. Wardlow is slotted to open the show followed by The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys and Jade Cargill vs. Anna Jay for the TBS Championship. The Anarchy in the Arena match involving the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz and the Jericho Appreciation Society will be the penultimate match, followed by AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. CM Punk as the main event.
ComicBook

AEW Fans Hyped After Athena and Stokely Hathaway Debuts at Double or Nothing

It's been an active night for AEW at Double or Nothing, especially towards the end of the TBS Championship match between Jade Cargill and Anna Jay. The match was hard-fought but Cargill ended up continuing her undefeated streak and retaining her Championship. Then all chaos broke loose when Stokely Hathaway came down the ramp and stood in Cargill's corner alongside The Baddies. Anna Jay and Kris Statlander were out in the ring too, and they were soon joined by Athena, joining Hathaway as new All Elite Wrestling signings. As you might imagine, fans were hyped for the debuts of both former WWE stars, and we've collected some of our favorite reactions starting on the next slide.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Double or Nothing: Owen Hart Cup Championships Revealed

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view featured the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournaments as Adam Cole took on Samoa Joe and Britt Baker faced Ruby Soho. It was revealed prior to the men's final that the two tournament winners would each receive new championships as well as a special trophy. The tournaments were named after the late, great Owen Hart and partnered with the Owen Hart Foundation.
WWE
ComicBook

Thunder Rosa on The Significance of Her Double or Nothing Ring Gear, Leading the Charge for AEW's Women's Division

Thunder Rosa will walk into Sunday night's Double or Nothing pay-per-view as the AEW Women's World Champion. But "La Mera Mera" will be representing so much more than just herself as she walks down to the ring. Rosa spoke with ComicBook earlier this week about how her special ring gear for the event will be dedicated to women who have disappeared near the United States/Mexico border as well as the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. She said, "I had a conversation with my media representative Tony, and my parents, actually, they were talking about it, about there's a lot of concern because in the last couple years there's been a lot of women that have disappeared in Mexico. And these women are young, between like 18 to 35. They went out to work, they went out to look for work, they went out to school, and they never came back. The only thing that everybody knows is that they're missing and they're probably dead. Right?
ComicBook

WWE's Charlotte Flair and AEW's Andrade El Idolo Get Married

It would seem some congratulations are in order for WWE and AEW stars Charlotte Flair (SmackDown) and Andrade El Idolo (Dynamite/Rampage), as a new photo reveals that Flair and El Idolo were married in a scenic ceremony. Attending the ceremony were family and friends, including fellow wrestling stars Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, and Lina Fanene. You can check out the photo of the ceremony in the post below (via WrestlingNews.co), and we'll keep you posted if Flair or El Idolo confirm the news. Congratulations to the happy couple and we wish them all the best!
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

The Hardys Defeat the Young Bucks in Wild Match at AEW Double or Nothing

After weeks of back and forth, it was finally time for The Young Bucks to face The Hardys at AEW Double or Nothing, and expectations were high going into this premier match-up. They've faced each other previously in Ring of Honor, but never in AEW, and Matt Jackson got the better of Matt Hardy right off the bat. Jackson then pulled off another attack and taunted Hardy a bit but then Hardy hit a back below and tagged in Jeff. Jackson managed to avoid a move and tagged in Nick, but Jeff knocked Nick over with a shoulder tackle before Nick got back up and returned the favor with some taunting of his own. Jeff was back up and knocking Nick down several times, and then the Hardys sent him over the top rope to the floor.
WWE
ComicBook

The Young Bucks Impersonate The Hardy's and Bring WWE Legend to AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson and Matt Sydal kicked off tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, and then it was time for The Young Bucks, and they certainly made their entrance a memorable one. The Young Bucks came out to the ring for their match against Taylor Rust and John Crews, but they weren't clad in their usual gear. Instead, they were dressed as Matt and Jeff Hardy, and they went all-in with their get-ups and entrance, mimicking The Hardys brilliantly. They went above and beyond though by entering with The New Brood's Gangrel, and when they eventually got in the ring they kept the schtick going.
WWE
ComicBook

HOOKHausen Finally Fought at Double or Nothing and AEW Fans Can't Get Enough

A couple of weeks ago, AEW stars Hook and Danhausen finally made the dreams of fans come true and joined forces for a new partnership, affectionately known as HOOKHausen. People had been wanting the pair to work together for quite a while and once that finally came to fruition, it was time to get them in the ring together. That in-ring debut finally happened on Sunday night during the 2022 edition of Double or Nothing in Las Vegas.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Drops Huge Cody Rhodes Money in the Bank Ad Outside of AEW Double or Nothing

After helping start All Elite Wrestling and serving as the company's EVP (and one of its top stars), Cody Rhodes made the jump back to WWE at this year's Wrestlemania. There is no bad blood between Rhodes and AEW, but the jump from one company to the other has been a major storyline within wrestling over the past couple of months. It looks like WWE is looking to capitalize on that, as well as Rhodes' popularity with AEW fans, to advertise one of its next events.
WWE
ComicBook

Thunder Rosa Retains AEW Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing

There was quite a bit of Title gold on the line at AEW Double or Nothing, and that includes the AEW Women's World Championship. Right off the bat, Deeb pushed Rosa into the corner and then they locked up again in the center of the ring. Rosa tired for a wrist lock and then Deeb countered and pinned Rosa's wrist down but Rosa countered and then they traded another set of reversals before they got back up on their feet. They locked up again and after a battle of wills Rosa got Deeb's shoulders down but she kept getting up just in time.
WWE
ComicBook

Big E Shares Great News Regarding His Neck Injury

Big E took to social media this weekend to reveal that he's no longer wearing a neck brace. The former WWE Champion took an overhead-belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland on the March 11 episode of SmackDown and fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae. He thankfully didn't suffer any damage to his spinal cord and wouldn't need surgery, though it remains unclear if and when he'll be able to wrestle again. He has remained consistently positive in his updates on social media, often thanking fans for their concern and well wishes.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Can't Stop Laughing at Sami Zayn Calling Kevin Owens 'Uce' on SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown was full of surprises, including several Monday Night Raw superstars making appearances, and that included Kevin Owens. Owens showed up midway through the show to host a special edition of The KO Show, and after going off on Ezekiel for a bit, Owens introduced his special guest, and it turned out to be 'Bloodline member' Sami Zayn. Zayn has been going around wearing a Bloodline shirt and saying he's a member of the faction, and Owens was over the moon with his friend. After they hugged Owens payed him some compliments and then Zayn returned the favor, and Zayn said that Ezekiel and Elias were the same person.
WWE
The Big Lead

Paige VanZant Wins AEW Debut at Double Or Nothing

Paige VanZant has long been trending towards a career in professional wrestling. When her run in the UFC came to an end in 2020, most believed her next stop would be in WWE. After a detour into bare knuckle fighting, she's finally arrived in pro wrestling and finally had her first match Sunday night at AEW's pay-per-view event Double or Nothing. She teamed with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky and came out victorious.
WWE

