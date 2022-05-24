ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga says goodbye to the French Open after a dramatic and emotional four-set defeat by Casper Ruud at Roland Garros - despite delivering a heroic performance in his final appearance

By Matthew Lambert
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Roland Garros bid goodbye to one of its favourite sons on Tuesday as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bowed out in a dramatic and emotional match on Philippe Chatrier.

Facing 8th seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud, the Frenchman summoned the kind of form we have not seen from him for a long time in a terrific four-set match, before his right arm seemed to seize up towards the end.

One group of fans came armed with a drum, a trumpet and a huge painting of Tsonga’s face. During a changeover in the final set the entire crowd spontaneously sang the Marseillaise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuYHF_0fosDDbm00
Jo-Wilfried Tonga's right arm appeared to seize up as he lost in four sets to Casper Ruud
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uHM5_0fosDDbm00
Tsonga bowed out in a dramatic and emotional match against the eighth seeded Norwegian

Watch every match from Roland-Garros live and exclusive on discovery+ and Eurosport

There was an extended farewell on court afterwards when Tsonga was joined by his family and everyone in the stadium cried. It was all very lovely and all very French.

Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis could be getting a phone call from the referee’s office after he lost 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 to Daniil Medvedev with thick strapping around his right leg.

Players can be fined if they are judged to have taken to the court despite being injured just to collect their prize money.

And given that he retired from his previous match in Geneva and was visibly limping on Tuesday, Bagnis could be in trouble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27PPU7_0fosDDbm00
One group of fans came armed with a drum, a trumpet and a huge painting of Tsonga’s face
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=087QoO_0fosDDbm00
There was an extended farewell on court afterwards when Tsonga was joined by his family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HvxhC_0fosDDbm00
Tonga' received an emotional farewell from the French crowd at the end of the match

Russia’s Andrey Rublev was lucky to avoid disqualification after a ball he whacked in anger rebounded and nearly hit a groundsman in the face.

Instead it merely knocked off his cap and gave him an almighty shock.

Given how fast the ball was travelling we were an inch or two away from a very nasty incident indeed. ‘I lost my mind for a moment,’ he said. ‘It's unacceptable.’

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I am very calm': Manchester United target Pau Torres waves away speculation over his future as he insists he has received no offer to move to Old Trafford this summer... after his agent 'arrived in the UK ahead of a potential exit'

Villarreal centre back Pau Torres insists that the only contract offer he has received is from his current club as rumours swirl amid reports his agent has arrived in the UK ahead of a move to Manchester United. After several reports last summer that Torres was on his way out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

SPECIAL REPORT: AC Milan ended their 11-year wait for Serie A glory with transfer-market intelligence and one of the youngest teams in Italy... they stole forgotten Premier League gems and turned them into diamonds - this was Paolo Maldini's victory

AC Milan tore up the script to clinch their 19th Scudetto this season after 11 years of hibernation in Serie A. The Italian club had not tasted league glory since 2011 heading into the latest campaign and that drought was very much expected to continue at the start of it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mystery as award-winning former Chelsea soccer star's young wife dies - leaving behind their two-year-old son and sending Australian football into shock

The Australian football community is in mourning after Macarthur FC star Ulises Dávila's wife died suddenly this week. The former Mexican international and Chelsea football star is one of the biggest names in the Australian A-League and the 31-year-old shares a child, Uli Jnr, with his late wife. Tributes...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Facundo Bagnis
Person
Philippe Chatrier
Daily Mail

'We've been desperate for something like this': Steve Cooper hails Nottingham Forest as 'a magical football club' after they secured promotion to the Premier League by beating Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final

Jubilant boss Steve Cooper welled up with tears as he tried to describe the pride he felt to be part of Nottingham Forest's return to the Premier League. 'It's a magical football club and we've just reminded the world of that,' said Cooper after his Forest team squeezed past Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MARTIN SAMUEL: The buck stops with UEFA and their staggering ineptitude... They have been selling out the real football family for years, lost sight of what is important for safety and cannot organise a big match

It was just after 3pm Paris time beneath the underpass. The security guards wanted to see my accreditation. I directed them to the signpost for the Accreditation Centre, told them it was in there. Logically, I couldn’t need accreditation to get to the Accreditation Centre. They let me through.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Sadio Mane's Liverpool exit looks inevitable as winger skips media after Champions League final... with Reds waiting for answer on his future and giving suitors including Bayern Munich £35m price tag to sign him

Liverpool will only consider a future without Sadio Mane if any clubs are prepared to pay more than £35m for the Senegal star. Reports emerged on Saturday that Mane is ready to bring the curtain down on his time on Merseyside in the pursuit of a new challenge. Bayern...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frenchman#Norwegian Casper Ruud#Eurosport
Daily Mail

England will warm up for T20 World Cup in Australia against the hosts and reigning world champions in three-match series... before playing three one-day internationals after gunning for their first T20 title since 2010

England will warm up for the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in the autumn with a three-match series against the hosts and defending champions. The first T20 will be held in Brisbane on October 9 before twin fixtures in Canberra on October 12 and 14, with England beginning their World Cup campaign eight days later against Afghanistan in Perth.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Bevan French pays tribute to his late mother following Wigan's dramatic Challenge Cup triumph... as he reveals she wanted him to 'deliver some silverware' for the Warriors after the way they supported him

Raw emotion was everywhere in the Wigan camp after Liam Marshall’s dramatic late try secured their first Challenge Cup since 2013. Huddersfield, a growing force under Ian Watson, led 14-12 until Marshall pounced on Harry Smith’s expertly-weighted kick to seal the win with three minutes remaining. Scrum-half Smith,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Hard graft, shrewd signings and stubbornness! How Erik ten Hag's Ajax overhauled rivals PSV and Feyenoord in Holland as the incoming Man United boss vows to knock Man City and Liverpool off their perch by warning 'all eras come to an end'

Erik ten Hag has wasted little time in expressing his confidence that Manchester United, for all their current troubles, will soon be able to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool once again. Addressing the English press for the first time last Monday, the incoming United coach declared that 'you will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Divock Origi claims 'my purpose is done' at Liverpool as he prepares to leave the club this summer... before insisting 'there is so much still to come from this team' following the Reds' Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid

Divock Origi feels he is leaving Liverpool at the right time as he delivered a farewell message to the club during their open-top bus parade on Sunday. The Belgian forward is expected to join Serie A champions AC Milan this summer after agreeing personal terms with the Italian giants. Origi...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

On this day in 2015: Alastair Cook becomes England’s leading Test run-scorer

Alastair Cook became England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer on this day in 2015, surpassing his own mentor Graham Gooch.England’s Test captain set the new benchmark on the second afternoon of the second Test against New Zealand at Headingley when he square-drove Tim Southee for four to reach 33 in his 203rd innings – and 8,902 in aggregate.Gooch’s 8,900 had stood for 20 years as England’s historic benchmark, and Cook insisted before the start of this match that he will never consider himself in the class of the man who has taught him much of what he knows, through their close...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

AFL in shock as GWS Giants star Bobby Hill is diagnosed with cancer aged just 22 – as it's revealed he bravely chose to play on Saturday despite getting the awful news last week

GWS Giants forward Bobby Hill has been diagnosed with testicular cancer aged just 22 after playing in his side's 110-96 loss to Brisbane on Saturday. Hill is set to undergo surgery this coming Tuesday and will be out of action indefinitely while he recovers. He was given the shocking news last week but made the brave choice to play on anyway.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Thousands of Liverpool fans line the streets around the city as Jurgen Klopp's men parade their FA Cup and Carabao Cup trophies - less than 24 hours after their Champions League final heartbreak in Paris

Fans lined the streets to welcome Liverpool home hours after their Champions League final heartache as Jurgen Klopp and his Premier League stars paraded their FA Cup and Carabao Cup trophies on an open-top bus tour. The Reds could not capture a treble as they were narrowly beaten by Real...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

374K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy