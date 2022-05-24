Five Points Association donates $40,000 to local charities

SSG Charles Walker, US Army (Ret.), 60, of Columbia, died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Born in Augusta, Georgia, on December 26, 1961, he was a son of Willie Mae McKie Walker and the late Roy D. Walker. He graduated from Butler High School in 1980. Charles served as a dedicated soldier in the United States Army for 20 years until his retirement in 2000. He was acknowledged for displaying an outstanding professional demeanor, which made him an ideal role model for his subordinates and peers to emulate. His motivation and professional excellence propelled him to the top of his peer group. He was a true team player. SSG Walker preformed his duties with professionalism, self-confidence, and pride in a job well done. His personal example of leadership provided motivation and positive role modeling for thousands of IET soldiers processing through the battalion. His tenacity, selfless service and personal will to win ensured mission success.

