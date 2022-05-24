ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Five Points Association donates $40,000 to local charities

By Allen Wallace
Cover picture for the articleThe Five Points Association on Tuesday donated $40,000 to 29 charities from all over the Midlands, in honor of this year’s 40th anniversary of St. Pat’s in Five Points. The organizations supplied nearly 400 volunteers to help run the annual festival, a partnership which has led to Five Points donating approximately...

coladaily.com

Charlotte Barker

Charlotte Barker, 81, of Blythewood, passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2022, surrounded by her family. Charlotte Kay Barrett was born in Kingsport, TN to Stuart and Ruby Jones Barrett. She spent most of her childhood in the “Model City" with one notable exception. As a toddler, the family moved to Oak Ridge, TN, and remained in the “City Behind the Fence" for 3 years as her father worked on the Manhattan Project to produce the first atomic bomb. In the second grade, she joined the Girl Scouts, embarking on what proved to be a lifelong journey with the Scouts, resulting in travels and outreach across the U.S.
coladaily.com

Richland County students win conservation poster contest

Classroom learning about soil science and conservation — paired with some creativity — is paying off for 20 Richland County students, winners in this year’s Youth Conservation Poster Contest sponsored by the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District. The students created posters based on the topic “Healthy...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Five Blythewood seniors win Rotary Club scholarships

Five Blythewood area high school seniors will find their paths to college a little smoother, thanks to scholarships the Rotary Club of Blythewood awarded Thursday. The club awards scholarships annually to graduating seniors in memory of Blythewood Rotarians. Recipients are selected based on financial need, scholastic achievement, initiative and motivation, and volunteerism. Students must live in the 29016 zip code with plans to enter an accredited institution of higher learning, including a technical college, junior college, business college, college of art and design or four-year university. The scholarships are one-time awards for college freshmen-to-be, and the funds can be used for any college expenses, such as tuition, computers, or room and board.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
coladaily.com

W. Randolph (Randy) Derrick

W. Randolph (Randy) Derrick, 73, of Little Mountain, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Born in Columbia, SC on December 27, 1948, he was a son of the late Herbert Joseph (Hub) Derrick, Sr. and Frances Ann Gatlin Derrick. Mr. Derrick was raised at Eau Claire Baptist Church and graduated...
coladaily.com

Columbia seafood restaurant closing

Monday will be the final day in business for a Columbia seafood restaurant and bar. The Fiery Crab will permanently close its doors at 10 p.m. May 30. The news was shared in a popular Columbia Facebook group and confirmed by an employee at the restaurant Sunday. The restaurant and...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

EdVenture Children’s Museum names new CEO

EdVenture Children’s Museum has a new leader. The museum has named Andy Marquart its new CEO, beginning June 27. Marquart brings nearly two decades of experience to EdVenture. He most recently served for nine years as president and CEO of The Hands On! Discovery Center and Gray Fossil Site Museum in Gray, Tennessee. He also was museum manager at the Discovery Center in Springfield, Missouri; executive director of the Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs, Arkansas; and CEO of Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples in Florida.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

SSG Charles Walker

SSG Charles Walker, US Army (Ret.), 60, of Columbia, died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Born in Augusta, Georgia, on December 26, 1961, he was a son of Willie Mae McKie Walker and the late Roy D. Walker. He graduated from Butler High School in 1980. Charles served as a dedicated soldier in the United States Army for 20 years until his retirement in 2000. He was acknowledged for displaying an outstanding professional demeanor, which made him an ideal role model for his subordinates and peers to emulate. His motivation and professional excellence propelled him to the top of his peer group. He was a true team player. SSG Walker preformed his duties with professionalism, self-confidence, and pride in a job well done. His personal example of leadership provided motivation and positive role modeling for thousands of IET soldiers processing through the battalion. His tenacity, selfless service and personal will to win ensured mission success.
coladaily.com

"Whole new universe": SC State Museum upgrades planetarium, 4D theater

The SC State Museum in Columbia recently upgraded its planetarium and 4D theater. The museum used the latest video software and technology to create a lineup of shows with brighter, more vibrant visuals. The museum installed new projectors, which use lasers to produce visual aspects in 4K, in both of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina man killed in motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Veto Williams, 47, of Columbia, died from injuries in the crash, McSpadden said. The crash happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 71st Avenue North and Kings […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WYFF4.com

New restaurant in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — What used to be Rick Erwin's Deli is now Konnichiwa. Konnichiwa is now open at 101 Falls Park Drive in downtown Greenville. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The Japanese restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to...
wpde.com

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. Veto Williams, 47, of Columbia, died as a result of injuries from the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. McSpadden added the crash happened at 71st Avenue North and...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County School District 1 special education teacher disciplined by state after allegedly spanking student with ruler

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended a special education teacher’s educator certificate for two years after she reportedly spanked a student with a ruler. The state issued the order of suspension on May 17. It will last until May 16, 2024. Barbara Lorraine Cherry was teaching at Theodore […]
FLORENCE, SC
WIS-TV

Teenager missing in Sumter, last seen Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Arlonna Rebecca Smith, 17 was reported missing from her home Thursday. Family members and police are concerned for the safety of Smith, and say she was last seen at her Carolina Avenue home around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Smith is described by police as 5 feet 6...
SUMTER, SC

