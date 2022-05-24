Five Points Association donates $40,000 to local charities
By Allen Wallace
coladaily.com
5 days ago
The Five Points Association on Tuesday donated $40,000 to 29 charities from all over the Midlands, in honor of this year’s 40th anniversary of St. Pat’s in Five Points. The organizations supplied nearly 400 volunteers to help run the annual festival, a partnership which has led to Five Points donating approximately...
Richland Library is hoping to increase accessibility to its resources with the addition of Hearing Loops for hard of hearing customers. Following a donation from the Columbia, Northlake and Wade Hampton chapters of the Sertoma Club, library customers will have access to the audio frequency induction devices beginning in Summer 2022.
Charlotte Barker, 81, of Blythewood, passed away peacefully at home on May 25, 2022, surrounded by her family. Charlotte Kay Barrett was born in Kingsport, TN to Stuart and Ruby Jones Barrett. She spent most of her childhood in the “Model City" with one notable exception. As a toddler, the family moved to Oak Ridge, TN, and remained in the “City Behind the Fence" for 3 years as her father worked on the Manhattan Project to produce the first atomic bomb. In the second grade, she joined the Girl Scouts, embarking on what proved to be a lifelong journey with the Scouts, resulting in travels and outreach across the U.S.
Classroom learning about soil science and conservation — paired with some creativity — is paying off for 20 Richland County students, winners in this year’s Youth Conservation Poster Contest sponsored by the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District. The students created posters based on the topic “Healthy...
Five Blythewood area high school seniors will find their paths to college a little smoother, thanks to scholarships the Rotary Club of Blythewood awarded Thursday. The club awards scholarships annually to graduating seniors in memory of Blythewood Rotarians. Recipients are selected based on financial need, scholastic achievement, initiative and motivation, and volunteerism. Students must live in the 29016 zip code with plans to enter an accredited institution of higher learning, including a technical college, junior college, business college, college of art and design or four-year university. The scholarships are one-time awards for college freshmen-to-be, and the funds can be used for any college expenses, such as tuition, computers, or room and board.
W. Randolph (Randy) Derrick, 73, of Little Mountain, died on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Born in Columbia, SC on December 27, 1948, he was a son of the late Herbert Joseph (Hub) Derrick, Sr. and Frances Ann Gatlin Derrick. Mr. Derrick was raised at Eau Claire Baptist Church and graduated...
Monday will be the final day in business for a Columbia seafood restaurant and bar. The Fiery Crab will permanently close its doors at 10 p.m. May 30. The news was shared in a popular Columbia Facebook group and confirmed by an employee at the restaurant Sunday. The restaurant and...
EdVenture Children’s Museum has a new leader. The museum has named Andy Marquart its new CEO, beginning June 27. Marquart brings nearly two decades of experience to EdVenture. He most recently served for nine years as president and CEO of The Hands On! Discovery Center and Gray Fossil Site Museum in Gray, Tennessee. He also was museum manager at the Discovery Center in Springfield, Missouri; executive director of the Mid-America Science Museum in Hot Springs, Arkansas; and CEO of Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples in Florida.
SSG Charles Walker, US Army (Ret.), 60, of Columbia, died on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Born in Augusta, Georgia, on December 26, 1961, he was a son of Willie Mae McKie Walker and the late Roy D. Walker. He graduated from Butler High School in 1980. Charles served as a dedicated soldier in the United States Army for 20 years until his retirement in 2000. He was acknowledged for displaying an outstanding professional demeanor, which made him an ideal role model for his subordinates and peers to emulate. His motivation and professional excellence propelled him to the top of his peer group. He was a true team player. SSG Walker preformed his duties with professionalism, self-confidence, and pride in a job well done. His personal example of leadership provided motivation and positive role modeling for thousands of IET soldiers processing through the battalion. His tenacity, selfless service and personal will to win ensured mission success.
Elvis has left the amphitheater, but not before sending a big crowd home happy. The Rhythm on the River spring concert series at West Columbia Riverwalk, hosted by the Greater Cayce-West Columbia Chamber, concluded Saturday night with a performance by Elvis impersonator Phil Urban and his daughter, singer Elizabeth Urban.
Steel Hands Brewing welcomed Memorial Day Weekend by bringing the 1960s back to Cayce. The brewery’s second Steel Hands Woodstock event on Saturday drew a big crowd for a day of free live music and more. “I've always wanted to go to Woodstock, so we thought why not revive...
The SC State Museum in Columbia recently upgraded its planetarium and 4D theater. The museum used the latest video software and technology to create a lineup of shows with brighter, more vibrant visuals. The museum installed new projectors, which use lasers to produce visual aspects in 4K, in both of...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Veto Williams, 47, of Columbia, died from injuries in the crash, McSpadden said. The crash happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 71st Avenue North and Kings […]
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What used to be Rick Erwin's Deli is now Konnichiwa. Konnichiwa is now open at 101 Falls Park Drive in downtown Greenville. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The Japanese restaurant is open for lunch and dinner Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to...
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield woman is suing Coastal Carolina University after she claims she tripped and fell on a sidewalk. The lawsuit, filed last month in the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court of Common Pleas, claims that Pauline Harrison was a “business invitee” who was on the campus on April 24, 2019. She was […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died after a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach Saturday morning. Veto Williams, 47, of Columbia, died as a result of injuries from the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. McSpadden added the crash happened at 71st Avenue North and...
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended a special education teacher’s educator certificate for two years after she reportedly spanked a student with a ruler. The state issued the order of suspension on May 17. It will last until May 16, 2024. Barbara Lorraine Cherry was teaching at Theodore […]
AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – There will be a run-off between Garnett Johnson and Steven Kendrick in the race to become Augusta’s next mayor. With 100 precincts reporting, Johnson received 38.80% of the votes (13,848 votes) while Kendrick received 39.39 (14,058 votes). Marion Williams rounded out the top 3 with 8.9% of the votes (3,178 votes) […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Arlonna Rebecca Smith, 17 was reported missing from her home Thursday. Family members and police are concerned for the safety of Smith, and say she was last seen at her Carolina Avenue home around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Smith is described by police as 5 feet 6...
Comments / 0