ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Phoenix

FL Legislature takes up Surfside-inspired condo-safety bill during its special session

By Michael Moline
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYoyU_0fosCap000

The Champlain Towers South condo ruins in Surfside. Credit: Miami Dade Fire and Rescue

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

Update : The House Appropriations Committee approved HB 5-D late this afternoon. The Senate approved SB 4 Tuesday evening, related in part to condominium and cooperative association buildings that are three or more stories. It is connected with the Surfside tragedy.

The Florida Legislature voted Tuesday to extend its special session on property insurance to take up legislation toughening inspection schedules and financial reserves for condo buildings inspired by the June 2021 building collapse that killed 98 people in Surfside in Miami-Dade County.

Both chambers agreed by voice vote to take up the matter, which the Legislature conspicuously failed to accomplish during its 60-day regular session earlier this year.

A House-Senate compromise bill ( HB 5-D ) would subject older condominium and cooperative buildings to routine inspections and end the ability of association boards to waive owner assessments needed to pay for repairs.

“The associations will no longer be able to waive the requirement of reserves which currently exist. That is the most important part of the bill for those of us in the House,” the House sponsor, Republican Danny Perez of Miami-Dade County, told reporters following that chamber’s vote.

“This is a win for us in the House and the Senate and for the governor, as well. But, most importantly, this is a win for the families of Surfside. I have real relationships with them, and what they went through is something that we never want to see again for any other family in Florida. And I think we accomplish that by, hopefully, passing this bill this week,” he said.

The bill requires “milestone inspections” for any structure of three stories or more in height 30 years after it receives its certificate of occupancy and every 10 years thereafter. If the structure is within three miles of the coast, the first inspection would come 25 years following the certificate’s issuance.

These would entail visual inspections by licensed architects or engineers. Evidence of “substantial structural deterioration” would spark more intrusive inspections. Findings would go to condo boards and local building officials, plus every unit owner.

Boards would have one year to begin any recommended repairs.

Additionally, the legislation would mandate audits of condos’ structural integrity reserves to make sure they are sufficient to pay for repairs.

The studies would “state the estimated remaining useful life and the estimated replacement cost or deferred maintenance expense of the common areas being visually inspected, and provide a recommended annual reserve amount that achieves the estimated replacement cost or deferred maintenance expense of each common area being visually inspected by the end of the estimated remaining useful life of each common area,” the bill text says.

Significantly, associations no longer could waive assessments needed to pay for repairs to roofs, load-bearing walls and structural members, foundations, fireproofing and fire-protection systems, plumbing, electrical systems, waterproofing and exterior painting, and windows.

“Having the requirement to collect reserves was insignificant and meaningless if you gave the ability to associations to waive it. And so, what we’ve done is specific to structural integrity. And that’s important for everyone to understand. This is specific to structural integrity. They will have to collect reserves. Under no circumstances will they be able to waive that requirement,” Perez said.

The special treatment for coastal structures is necessary because of the damage salty sea air can inflict on steel-reinforced structures. A Miami-Dade County grand jury report found that was a factor in the Surfside disaster.

Florida has some 500,000 condo units between 40 and 50 years old and more than 100 that are 50 years old or greater but no requirement they be inspected apart from local mandates in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The post FL Legislature takes up Surfside-inspired condo-safety bill during its special session appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

New court ruling appears to favor DeSantis’ plan to abolish Black-access district in North FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A Florida appellate court ruled Friday that a trial judge abused his authority in ordering state government to retain a Black-access congressional district in North Florida before holding a full trial on whether the state’s Fair District amendment required doing so. The 20-page opinion (docket here) from the First District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee […] The post New court ruling appears to favor DeSantis’ plan to abolish Black-access district in North FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Amid property-insurance crisis, mobile-home owners and hurricane shelters get some attention

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Overshadowed by the statewide crisis in Florida’s property-insurance market, legislation to make mobile homes and manufactured homes safer during strong storms was signed into law Wednesday. The new law also lets state funding be used not only for retrofitting of hurricane shelters but also for construction of new ones. Sponsored by Palm Beach County Democrat […] The post Amid property-insurance crisis, mobile-home owners and hurricane shelters get some attention appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

This Florida poaching problem seems almost un-bear-able

Quality Journalism for Critical Times June 1 marks the official start of hurricane season, or as I like to call it, “Mother Nature’s annual reminder that Florida is trying to kill us.” Hurricanes making landfall, shark bites, sinkholes, lightning strikes — we lead the nation in all of these deadly categories. Yet people keep flocking here like lemmings, trying to […] The post This Florida poaching problem seems almost un-bear-able appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis’ silence on Texas school murders fits a pattern, his critics contend

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has not shied away from commenting on national and international controversies. China, Venezuela, our southern border — he’ll opine at great length and ferocity. About the mass murder this week in Uvalde, Texas — where an 18-year-old shot to death 19 small kids and two teachers — he has uttered not a […] The post Gov. DeSantis’ silence on Texas school murders fits a pattern, his critics contend appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surfside#Plumbing#Grand Jury#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Law#Fl Legislature#Hb#Senate#Sb#The Florida Legislature#House#Republican
Florida Phoenix

Lawmakers gather at FL Capitol to attempt to solve state’s growing insurance crisis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Senate opened a special session on Monday to debate a $2 billion plan to stabilize Florida’s property insurance market, which has been plagued by insurer insolvency and dropped homeowner policies. The Senate convened at 9 a.m. and, before sending the package to the Appropriations Committee, took time to honor Senate Secretary Debbie Brown, […] The post Lawmakers gather at FL Capitol to attempt to solve state’s growing insurance crisis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Dems want measures to prevent ‘horrific, soul-shattering’ mass shootings; What about the GOP?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the nation reels and reacts to another devastating mass shooting, this time killing 19 elementary students and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, Florida political figures and gun-reform advocacy groups compare the tragedy to Florida’s two major mass-shootings in the last six years: Parkland and Pulse night club. At a Wednesday morning press conference, Florida […] The post FL Dems want measures to prevent ‘horrific, soul-shattering’ mass shootings; What about the GOP? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Senate Dems call GOP property-insurance bill a ‘$2 billion tax giveaway’; Republicans defend plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida Senate Democrats tried dozens of times Tuesday morning, to no avail, to alter the course of a GOP-sponsored property-insurance bill heading for passage that they say fails to promptly aid homeowners facing steep rate hikes and policy cancellations on the cusp of hurricane season. Senate Bill 2-D, one of two bills spotlighted in this […] The post Senate Dems call GOP property-insurance bill a ‘$2 billion tax giveaway’; Republicans defend plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Anti-abortion group gathers at FL Capitol to push for new and more robust restrictions on abortion

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Dozens of protesters gathered at the Florida Capitol complex Tuesday to urge legislators to support additional restrictions on abortion access, with signs saying, “End abortion in Florida FOREVER” and “Supreme Court: Overturn Roe.” The Florida Legislature had already approved a 15-week abortion ban during the regular 2022 regular legislative session, with Gov. Ron DeSantis signing […] The post Anti-abortion group gathers at FL Capitol to push for new and more robust restrictions on abortion appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

Sen. Powell asked to put experts ‘under oath’ in special session; ‘let’s make sure it’s true’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Amid questions Monday on the first piece of legislation related to Florida’s property insurance crisis that has roiled insurers, homeowners and taxpayers, South Florida Democrat Sen. Bobby Powell asked if experts in the insurance industry would testify under oath before senators. He was denied. That kind of request had come up before. “I can tell […] The post Sen. Powell asked to put experts ‘under oath’ in special session; ‘let’s make sure it’s true’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL senators blast state handling of property insurance

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida senators from both political parties came out swinging Monday – the opening day of the Legislature’s special session on the property insurance crisis – strongly suggesting state government has botched the state’s property-insurance marketplace and still cannot fix it. Florida Sen. Jeff Brandes, Pinellas County Republican, who has long clamored for property-insurance reform, and […] The post FL senators blast state handling of property insurance appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Rep. Fentrice Driskell makes history as first Black woman to become House Democratic Leader

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida House Democrats have elected its new leader, Fentrice Driskell, the first Black woman to serve in the role of House Democratic Leader in the Florida Legislature. Driskell, an attorney, was unanimously selected by the House Democratic Caucus as the Leader Designate of the Florida House Democrats. A Democrat representing part of Hillsborough County, she […] The post Rep. Fentrice Driskell makes history as first Black woman to become House Democratic Leader appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL lawmakers unveil property-insurance fixes but market has ‘further devolved’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Creating a $2 billion reinsurance fund to help insurance companies pay catastrophic claims is a good idea but it is unclear whether it can significantly ease Florida’s property-insurance crisis. Establishment of that fund to, in essence, provide hard-to-come-by stability for Florida insurance companies, is the hallmark of proposed legislation unveiled late Friday by Republican leaders […] The post FL lawmakers unveil property-insurance fixes but market has ‘further devolved’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Biden arrives in Uvalde, seeking to console Texans after deadliest school shooting in state history

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Only 12 days after visiting a community center in Buffalo, N.Y., following a mass shooting that claimed 10 lives at a supermarket, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Texas on Sunday morning to console victims of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. After landing at Kelly Air Force Base in […] The post Biden arrives in Uvalde, seeking to console Texans after deadliest school shooting in state history appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
UVALDE, TX
Florida Phoenix

FDA chief cites ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions at Michigan baby formula plant

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told Congress on Wednesday that he’s found no evidence of intentional delay or malfeasance within the agency — though it took months to act on a whistleblower report of what he called “egregiously unsanitary” conditions at an infant formula plant in Michigan. FDA Commissioner […] The post FDA chief cites ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions at Michigan baby formula plant appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MICHIGAN STATE
Florida Phoenix

Appeals court sides with DeSantis on elimination of Black-access North FL congressional district

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A court order issued Friday means that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional redistricting plan, which dismantles a North Florida district likely to elect a Black candidate, will be used for this year’s primary and general elections, at least for now. The unsigned order from Florida’s First District Court of Appeal dissolved Circuit Judge Layne Smith’s injunction […] The post Appeals court sides with DeSantis on elimination of Black-access North FL congressional district appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Federal appeals court hobbles DeSantis’ attack on social media companies; cites First Amendment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis was certain in his faith that a federal appeals court would side with him on his attempt to punish social media companies that he accuses of censoring conservative voices. On Monday that court — the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit — let him down. It decided against him on […] The post Federal appeals court hobbles DeSantis’ attack on social media companies; cites First Amendment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Crist promises to protect abortion access through executive order, but there could be a hurdle

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. Rep Charlie Crist, who is running for the Democratic nominee in the 2022 gubernatorial election, said he would use an executive order on of the first day of his term to protect Floridians’ access to abortion. “When I get elected for governor, I want all women in Florida to understand that if this continues […] The post Crist promises to protect abortion access through executive order, but there could be a hurdle appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Iowa fast-food worker’s wage lawsuit survives in U.S. Supreme Court

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed a small, but potentially significant, victory to a fast-food worker from Iowa. The court did not address the basic premise of Robyn Morgan’s lawsuit – that the Taco Bell restaurant she worked for had violated wage-and-hour laws. The court did, however, address a procedural issue that could have […] The post Iowa fast-food worker’s wage lawsuit survives in U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IOWA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Trump battle cry muted in Georgia primary elections for non-football stars

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Tuesday night was a disappointment for most of former President Donald Trump’s endorsed Republican candidates in Georgia’s statewide races. Herschel Walker, a former UGA football star and Trump surrogate in Georgia, ran away with a primary win and is set for general election fight against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. But Gov. Brian Kemp, the former […] The post Trump battle cry muted in Georgia primary elections for non-football stars appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL’s Northern Turnpike Extension threatens to pave over historic Black community

Quality Journalism for Critical Times If you plan to visit the historic Central Florida community of Royal, I have two pieces of advice for you: 1) Don’t go there feeling hungry. There are no fast-food joints or other restaurants where you can order a Royal version of the Royale with Cheese. 2) You better hurry. Powerful people are plotting its […] The post FL’s Northern Turnpike Extension threatens to pave over historic Black community appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy