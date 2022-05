OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Frederic Remington Art Museum will be extending its hours on Friday, June 10 for their Night at the Museum event. The night will feature art, classic cars, delicious food, and live music from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on June 10. Music will be provided by the North Country Connections Orchestra which is a combined group of multi-age and multi-level performers from various towns throughout St. Lawrence County.

