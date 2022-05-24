NJ man allegedly steals more than $27,000 worth of Red Bull

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ (PIX11) — A 36-year-old New Jersey truck driver allegedly stole more than $27,000 worth of Red Bull, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Christopher Hammond was arrested on charges of third-degree theft by unlawful taking, fourth-degree forgery and fourth degree false uttering, officials said. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Hammond was supposed to deliver the Red Bull to businesses for sale, officials said. He allegedly never delivered the large shipments of energy drinks. Hammond also allegedly forged invoices to cover the theft.

Police have not yet figured out where the stolen red bull was taken. It wasn’t immediately clear how much of the energy drink Hammond allegedly stole.

“We at the Prosecutor’s Office remain committed to vigorously investigating and prosecuting significant instances of theft — regardless of the type of item stolen, Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.

