Lake-area realtor charged in murder-for-hire case fails to show up for bond hearing because of rehab

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ)

A real estate agent accused in a murder-for-hire plot missed a court appearance to revoke her bond Monday because she was in rehab, her lawyer told the court.

Leigh Ann Bauman, a Lake of the Ozarks area realtor, was charged last year with conspiracy to commit a felony after allegedly trying to have her ex-mother-in-law killed. The probable cause statement says Bauman wanted her former mother-in-law killed because she believed the woman was straining Bauman's relationship with one of her children. Bauman allegedly texted her children before plotting the murder saying that her former mother-in-law would die.

Court documents filed with a motion to revoke Bauman's bond say investigators found information that Bauman was drinking last week in Columbia. The conditions of her bond include that she not drink or take drugs.

A witness said Bauman had been drinking at a Columbia bar, and receipts show that she had bought drinks, according to a report filed with the court. Police officers found her in her hotel room with more alcohol and seeming intoxicated, according to the report.

Bauman was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a bond revocation hearing, but her lawyer said she was unable to attend because she was in the Valley Hope rehab program, according to court documents. The hearing has now been rescheduled for July 6.

She tested positive for THC and alcohol, though only the THC was confirmed through a second laboratory test, according to the report. Bauman also tested positive for THC in September.

She was released on bond in April 2021.

