ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Pitbull, Marks provide international drivers path to NASCAR

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Trackhouse Entertainment Group, a venture of former driver Justin Marks and Grammy Award-winning rapper Pitbull, launched a program Tuesday that will field a NASCAR Cup Series entry for renowned international drivers.

PROJECT91 could make Trackhouse a destination spot for global stars eager to compete in America’s most popular racing series.

PROJECT91 will enter the No. 91 Chevrolet Camaro at least once during the current Cup season and has plans to expand the program in future years. The first driver and race will be announced soon.

Trackhouse Racing, a division of Trackhouse Entertainment Group, currently fields cars for Daniel Suárez (No. 99) and Ross Chastain (No. 1) in the Cup Series.

IndyCar, the American open-wheel series, has become a popular destination for former Formula One drivers. NASCAR has a heavily American roster of drivers and has not seen a similar influx for its stock cars, but Marks said he believes his team has now “opened the door for global champions while beginning the process of scaling into an internationally recognized racing brand.”

“I truly believe the NexGen car represents an opportunity for NASCAR to enter the global professional motorsport conversation,” Marks said. “We now have a race vehicle with international technological relevance where world-class drivers from other disciplines can compete at NASCAR’s highest level without the steep learning curve that the previous generation cars required.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Heated Post-Race Incident

The NASCAR Xfinity Series doesn't get as much attention as the Cup Series - or, say, the Indy 500 on Sunday - but it might have the most-heated incident of the weekend. Two Xfinity Series drivers, Noah Gragson and Jeb Burton, nearly came to blows following Saturday's race in North Carolina.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Is Excited For Jimmie Johnson On Sunday

Jimmie Johnson is one of the best drivers in NASCAR history. On Sunday, he'll get to fulfill a lifelong dream and race in the Indy 500. The NASCAR world is pretty excited. Sunday morning, NASCAR's official Twitter account posted a good luck message for the longtime driver. "You've impressed us...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Pitbull
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Ready For Indy 500: Fans React

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his NASCAR career, but the legendary driver will be part of another major racing event on Sunday afternoon. The legendary NASCAR driver will be on the call for the Indy 500 on NBC. Earnhardt Jr. will be part of the broadcast, along with Mike...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Nervous For 1 Indy 500 Driver Today

Longtime NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be part of NBC's Indy 500 coverage on Sunday. The legendary NASCAR driver admitted he's nervous for one driver in the Indy 500 field. That driver: Jimmie Johnson. Johnson, the longtime NASCAR star, is set to drive in the Indy 500 on Sunday.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Nascar Cup Series#Ap#Trackhouse Racing#American
Racing News

Charlotte Starting Lineup: May 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity starting positions for Charlotte Motor Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the green flag in Concord, North Carolina. Today, the field rolls to the Charlotte Motor Speedway for a session of practice and qualifying. View the NASCAR Xfinity Series starting lineup for Charlotte Motor Speedway below. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Racing News

Charlotte Race Results: May 28, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

NASCAR Xfinity results from Charlotte Motor Speedway. Next up, the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes the stage. Charlotte Motor Speedway is set to host the Alsco Uniforms 300. View the NASCAR Xfinity Series results from Charlotte Motor Speedway below. Charlotte Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Truck: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/Qual...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NASCAR Embracing The Greatest Day In Racing: Fans React

Today is the greatest day in racing. Over the course of Sunday, we'll get the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. NASCAR is embracing this, in somewhat surprising fashion. "It's been circled on the calendar all year," NASCAR tweeted. Some fans are surprised to see NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Weekend Sports in Brief

MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 26 points, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each added 24 and the Boston Celtics held off a frantic rally in the final seconds to beat the Miami Heat 100-96 Sunday night to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010. The...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

920K+
Followers
447K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy