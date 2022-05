The Cleveland Browns are holding out for a hero offer for Baker Mayfield. Bonnie Tyler was signing about the Cleveland Browns, as they are holding out for a hero trade offer that is never coming. Baker Mayfield is going to be a Browns player for 2022 at this rate, and they’ll be lucky to get a sixth or seventh-round pick as compensation when he leaves as a free agent. That third-round pick everyone keeps talking about the Browns getting if Mayfield leaves via free agency is dependent on how well Mayfield plays in 2022 and how much he signs for in 2023.

1 DAY AGO