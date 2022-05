A Villager was arrested after her smoking Corvette broke down along Interstate 75. Nancy Banville, 55, of the Village of Fenney, was spotted at about 8 p.m. Thursday near Mile Market 330 where her yellow Corvette was parked in the northbound outside center lane, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She was leaning against a guardrail and had “ as strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the report said.

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO