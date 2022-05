Saint-Etienne will not be in Ligue 1 next season after losing their qualification battle against Auxerre via penalty shootout. Their defeat marks the first time since 2004 that the club will be out of France’s top flight, and the reaction from fans after the final whistle sounded was absolutely horrid. Rather than gracefully accept their defeat, Saint-Etienne supporters stormed the field and began wreaking havoc, going as far as to throw flares and fireworks in the direction of players fleeing towards the tunnel and back to the locker room. Have a look at the insane scenes:

SOCCER ・ 8 HOURS AGO