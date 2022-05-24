Help identify suspects involved in Scott Depot Save A Lot theft

SCOTT DEPOT, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects that allegedly stole from a Save A Lot in Scott Depot.

Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying subjects that allegedly stole from a Save A Lot in Scott Depot. (Photo Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says to contact Lt. Shane Shamblin if you know who these people are or where they are.

Lt. Shamblin can be contacted at 304-586-0256 extension 2118 or through his email at sshamblin@putnamwv.org.

