Help identify suspects involved in Scott Depot Save A Lot theft
SCOTT DEPOT, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects that allegedly stole from a Save A Lot in Scott Depot.
To see more photos, click here .
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says to contact Lt. Shane Shamblin if you know who these people are or where they are.STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter
Lt. Shamblin can be contacted at 304-586-0256 extension 2118 or through his email at sshamblin@putnamwv.org.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0