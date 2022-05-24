780K pounds of baby formula arrives in the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Some relief is on the way for families suffering through the baby formula shortage.

Half a million eight-ounce bottles worth of baby formula is now in the U.S. after the administration used a C-17 military cargo plane to fly it in from Germany.

The specialty formula won’t stock store shelves, instead filling the needs in hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.

Supply in stores is expected to increase when the nation’s largest domestic manufacturing plant reopens.

The Abbott facility has been closed since February over safety issues.

It is now set to reopen after President Biden invoked the “Defense Production Act.”

Officials say once production ramps back up, store shelves should return to normal in a matter of weeks.

