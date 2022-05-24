ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown man charged with rape of child

By Alexis Loya
 5 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — A man from Johnstown faces a slew of felony charges after police were told he allegedly raped a child under the age of 13 several times.

The child’s mother came forward to Johnstown police on April 7 to report that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by 20-year-old Abraham Ortiz-Rivera, according to court documents. Police decided to have the girl forensically interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.

During the interview on April 20, the girl told investigators that Ortiz-Rivera sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion. She said the assaults lasted for three to five years, and they ended once she and her family moved away about a year ago.

Ortiz-Rivera was arraigned Tuesday on 20 charges that include rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

An unsecured bail of $50,000 was placed, and his preliminary hearing is slated for July 7.

