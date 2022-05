Florida solar installers are scrambling for panels amid a nationwide market slowdown, and some are turning to older, less efficient models to get the job done. The utility with the nation’s biggest solar and wind investments, NextEra Energy, said up to three-quarters of its 2022 solar projects could be delayed until at least next year. The CEO of its subsidiary, Florida Power & Light, said the utility can’t find anyone in the U.S. willing to sell them more panels.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO