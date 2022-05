Summer is just around the corner, and there are plenty of prime vacation destinations in Upstate New York. One such destination is western New York’s famous Niagara Falls. Niagara Falls Mayor Rob Restaino joins JoDee Kenney this week to discuss all his city has to offer, including, of course, some of the most spectacular waterfalls in the world, but also many other wonderful tourist attractions. In addition to Niagara Falls State Park, Mayor Restaino says the city has a deep history and has played a pivotal role in the formation of the United States.

15 HOURS AGO