ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Study: COVID patients can experience symptoms 15 months later

By Sean Lewis
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mjJc_0fos7JZz00

CHICAGO — According to a study , people who have battled a COVID-19 infection can still experience neurological symptoms 15 months later.

Northwestern Medicine said this is the largest, longest running Covid study in the world. It’s conclusion is that while some make full recoveries from the virus, others are feeling lingering effects — even two years later.

These patients, whose average age is 43, had Covid in the early part of the pandemic, between March and November of 2020.

All their symptoms were mild, with cough and sore throat. None were hospitalized.

Emily Caffee is a Chicago area physical therapist and was training as a competitive rower when Covid symptoms hit her in March 2020. She’s one of the 52 patients taking part in the follow-up study by researchers at Northwestern Medicine’s neuro-COVID-19 clinic.

“I did eventually return to work after a week of being out sick,” Caffee said. “But if 100% was the level beforehand, I returned as a barely functional adult.”

The clinic has seen more than 1,400 patients so far. Many have never been hospitalized for Covid, nor have they had severe symptoms.

Still, the latest study shows 81% continue to experience fatigue and more than 70% complain of brain fog, 65% of numbness and tingling and 54% of headaches and dizziness.

While most of those symptoms have decreased since the initial study, others have increased severity. Namely, blood pressure variation and gastrointestinal issues in about half of the long-haul patients.

Sareen Ali, a Northwestern Medical student researcher, said COVID-19 comes in all shapes and sizes.

To see the published study, visit this website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
wrtv.com

Research team finds late-presenting symptoms in long COVID patients

CHICAGO, Ill. — As some people are moving beyond the COVID pandemic in their daily lives, there are those still stuck with the sickness. Experts say 70% - 80% of people who develop long COVID get better in three to five months, but for the rest, new research finds some symptoms can hang on for months or even years.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

If You Think It's Allergies, It's Probably COVID, Top Doc Says

As high levels of mold and increased cases of COVID-19 hit the Chicago area, the city's top doctor says to assume the symptoms are a sign of the contagious virus. "If you think you have a cold, if you think you have allergies, there is a good chance right now with how much COVID is around that it could be COVID," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "No shame in being diagnosed with COVID, especially if you've done everything - you're up to date with your vaccines."
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Fog#Numbness#Northwestern Medicine
NBC Chicago

How Accurate Are At-Home COVID Tests? Here's What to Know

If you think you were exposed to COVID or might have it, how accurate are the results of an at-home test?. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "positive results from self-tests are highly reliable." Negative results, however, may not rule out infection, particularly in those with COVID-19...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Will Mask Mandates Return? What to Know as 15 Illinois Counties Elevated to ‘High' COVID Level

Masks are now recommended in the city of Chicago and 15 Illinois counties that have been elevated to a "high community level" status ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. In line with metrics criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suburban Cook, McHenry, Lake, DuPage, Grundy and Will counties are all at a "high community level" for COVID-19, meaning masks are encouraged regardless of one's vaccination status.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Whelpley Statements Thrown Out | High COVID Spread | Edward Hospital Award

Whelpley Statements Thrown Out in Hanson Murder Case. On Thursday, Will County Judge David Carlson ruled that statements made by Barry Whelpley that were recorded while police searched his home in Minnesota cannot be used as evidence at trial. The 77-year-old is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and first degree murder in the disappearance and death of then 15-year-old Naperville resident Julie Ann Hanson in 1972. Carlson determined that Whelpley had not been read his Miranda rights before what amounted to an interrogation. Whelpley remains in Will County jail on $10 million bond.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake, McHenry counties now at ‘high community level’ for COVID-19, CDC says

State health officials are now recommending masks in public indoor spaces for Lake and McHenry counties after the CDC upgraded the two counties to “high community level” for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) rated 15 Illinois counties, including Lake and McHenry, as having a high COVID-19 community level on Thursday. The […]
MCHENRY, IL
CBS Chicago

Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death. 
CHICAGO, IL
Effingham Radio

CDC Reports 15 Illinois Counties Now Rated At High Community Level For COVID-19 Including Chicago Metro Area

Public Health Officials Stress Importance of Being Updated on Vaccinations and Boosters; Vulnerable People Should Exercise Caution in Indoor Spaces. The CDC reported late today that 15 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes Chicago, Cook County and surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois as well as counties around Peoria. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, according to the CDC.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

5 seriously injured in North Lawndale shooting

CHICAGO — Five people were seriously injured in a shooting that followed a fight in North Lawndale early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said a group of people were standing on the sidewalk just after 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue when a fight broke out and shots were fired. […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Planned closure of Little Village CVS sparks protests, backlash

CHICAGO — The upcoming closure of a CVS In Little Village has sparked protests. The store, located at 26th Street and Pulaski Road, will shut down on June 7. Opponents say the pharmacy fills 1,800 prescriptions per week. They said many of the patients do not have vehicles and will have to take at least […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy