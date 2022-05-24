ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler Enters Rehab After Relapse

By Tamantha Gunn
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Enters Rehab After Relapse. Aerosmith's Steven Tyler is prioritizing his needs. On May 24, the rocker's band shared they'll be canceling their June and July Las Vegas shows while the 74-year-old—who has been open about his struggles with substance abuse—seeks treatment. "As many...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 118

outlawgl
5d ago

Aww,I hope you get straight mr aero smith. its great not to need that mess we thought we couldn't live without. I'll be pray in for you. @godsplan

Reply(1)
38
Vickie Golden
5d ago

I have yet to figure out why a Dr would prescribe pain meds to a recovering addict . This happens a lot more often than people really know about . There r alternative measures to use for pain . He done so well for years now and having a surgery he needed put him back in rehab . But you got to hand it to Steven he knew he sure did not want to go down that long road again . Prayers for him love his music and wish him the best .

Reply(3)
30
Sapphire relaxed hair
5d ago

I'm so sorry those Demons got a hold of you..Hope and pray that you'll allow the Lord to heal you 🙏🏽 God Bless you 🙏🏽 ❤️

Reply
16
Related
CBS LA

Steven Tyler voluntarily enters rehab; first set of Las Vegas residency shows canceled

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has voluntarily entered rehab after relapsing following foot surgery, his bandmates announced Tuesday.According to the band, the first set of shows in their Las Vegas residency have been canceled and tickets will be refunded."As many of you know our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years," the band wrote. "After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.""We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being," the band continued."Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time." Fans that purchased tickets via Ticketmaster will be refunded and will receive an email with details. The band said they plan on continuing their 2022 shows in September. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Valerie Bertinelli Tells Son Wolf She Wanted to Marry Elton John Before Meeting Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli and her son Wolf Van Halen are reminiscing on songs they used to listen to with his late father, Eddie Van Halen. The 61-year-old One Day at a Time actress appeared on this week's Mother's Day episode of SiriusXM's Classic Rewind series Wolfgang's Top of the Pack for a sincere discussion about the music she'd play for Eddie, who died at 65 on Oct. 6, 2020 after a years-long battle with cancer, during hard times.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Rocks Overalls As She Goes House Hunting In LA: Photos

Kelly Osbourne is on the hunt for a new home for her growing family! The 37-year-old former reality star was spotted house-hunting in Los Angeles on May 26 sporting an adorable pair of overalls that fit snuggly around her growing baby belly. The overalls were a light-denim wash and she paired them with a darker denim jacket and black rubber slides. She had her purple hair down. You can see the photos of the middle child of Sharon Osbourne, 69, and Ozzy Osbourne, 73, here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Kramer
Person
Steven Tyler
Person
Brad Whitford
E! News

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Celebrates One Year of Sobriety

Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne has twice as much to celebrate these days. On May 27, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, announced on her Instagram page that she has been sober for one full year. The news comes two weeks after Kelly, who once battled alcoholism and drug abuse and has spent time in rehab before, shared that she is pregnant with her first child.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Justin Timberlake sells entire song catalogue

Justin Timberlake has sold his song catalogue to Hipgnosis Song Management, in a deal that gives the company all the rights to the artist’s previously released music. Hipgnosis Song Management have bought 100 per cent of Timberlake’s rights, including to tracks like ‘SexyBack’, ‘Rock Your Body’, and ‘Can’t Stop The Feeling’. The deal pertains to Timberlake’s publishing rights but not his recording rights, which means songs that he either wrote or co-wrote.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gives Surprise Performance at Jeff Beck Concert in England

Johnny Depp returned to his musical roots over the weekend, two days after lawyers delivered closing arguments in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. According to multiple posts on social media and videos shared online, the actor surprised fans at a Jeff Beck concert on Sunday in England. Depp hit the stage with his guitar alongside Beck at the show, which took place in Sheffield, to perform their 2020 collaboration “Isolation,” a remake of John Lennon’s 1970 song, according to reports. They also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.”More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Relapse
HollywoodLife

Lance Bass’ Newborn Twins Wear Backstreet Boys Onesies, Not NSYNC: They’ve ‘Picked Sides’

There’s some boy band drama going on in Lance Bass‘ household. Although Lance, 43, is a longtime member of NSYNC, his 7-month-old twins Violet Betty and Alexander James appear to be team Backstreet Boys. The adorable little ones actually sported black and white onesies that say “I ♡ BSB” while sitting in their cribs, which Lance documented on Instagram May 23. And needless to say, Lance wasn’t thrilled that his twins were supporting his rival boy band.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

179K+
Followers
45K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy