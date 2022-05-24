ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes’ mom is making clear bags Chiefs fans can bring into games at Arrowhead

By Joseph Hernandez
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs are only a few months away from kicking off the 2022 season and you can feel the excitement in the air. During the offseason, the team made tons of moves to replace superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu as they look to make their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

Fans who are planning to go to Arrowhead Stadium should know what they can and can’t bring into the venue. The team has a list of prohibited items on its website and a detailed description of the National Football League’s “ Clear Bag Policy .”

Clear bags are hard to find, but someone who’s very close with the Chiefs has created one possible solution.

Randi Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes’ mother, designed clear tote bags that meet Arrowhead’s requirements . The bags are made-to-order and can take up to 30 days to be shipped.

A custom-made clear tote bag costs $84 and a clear clutch bag costs $88 before shipping and taxes. You can purchase them and look at other bags for sale on her shop, Quarter Back Producer .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrowhead Stadium#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
3K+
Followers
793
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy