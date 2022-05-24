Patrick Mahomes’ mom is making clear bags Chiefs fans can bring into games at Arrowhead

The Kansas City Chiefs are only a few months away from kicking off the 2022 season and you can feel the excitement in the air. During the offseason, the team made tons of moves to replace superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu as they look to make their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.

Fans who are planning to go to Arrowhead Stadium should know what they can and can’t bring into the venue. The team has a list of prohibited items on its website and a detailed description of the National Football League’s “ Clear Bag Policy .”

Clear bags are hard to find, but someone who’s very close with the Chiefs has created one possible solution.

Randi Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes’ mother, designed clear tote bags that meet Arrowhead’s requirements . The bags are made-to-order and can take up to 30 days to be shipped.

A custom-made clear tote bag costs $84 and a clear clutch bag costs $88 before shipping and taxes. You can purchase them and look at other bags for sale on her shop, Quarter Back Producer .