Thousands Without Power In Lehigh Valley Dump Truck Crash: Report

By Nicole Acosta
 6 days ago
PPL outage map as of 1:30 p.m. Photo Credit: PPL outage map

A Tuesday morning dump truck crash caused power outages for residents in Lehigh County, LehighValleyLive reports.

Nearly 1,400 PPL customers lost power following the crash, which took down wires on Jordan Parkway near Route 145 in Whitehall Township around 9 a.m., the outlet says.

No injures were reported and approximately 163 customers remained without power as of 1:35 p.m., according to the PPL website.

