Thousands Without Power In Lehigh Valley Dump Truck Crash: Report

A 71-year-old man died when his car crossed over the center line and struck another vehicle head-on in Burlington County Memorial Day Weekend, authorities said. Edward Hensley was heading south on Hopewell Road when he crossed the lane markings and went into the oncoming lane of travel, hitting the other vehicle around 10:45 a.m. at Deerfield Avenue Sunday, May 29, Evesham police said.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A passenger inside a black Jaguar XE died on Sunday morning after the driver crashed the vehicle into a tree in Philly’s West Mount Airy section, police say. The crash happened on the 6300 block of Lincoln Drive around 5 a.m.
The vehicle caught on fire after hitting the tree.
The victim, the passenger of the vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the driver was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center for injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
The crash is under investigation.
A gunman who killed two women in a road rage incident led police on a pursuit that ended at a Chester County Wawa with his arrest Sunday, May 29, CBS3 reports.The killings occurred outside of a home on Glencrest Road in Coatesville, around 11 p.m., the outlet said.Wawa customers were directed to st…
A sedan slammed into a pickup truck on Route 17 early Sunday, spilling dozens of bottles of water, Gatorade and Sunny D orange drink. There were injuries but no immediate word on the extent following the northbound-side collision outside the Valero gas station at the border of Ramsey and Upper Saddle River around 7 a.m.
A 15-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being struck by a car on Route 22, authorities said.He was struck around 2:25 a.m. at the Reaville Road intersection in Flemington, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said.He was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment and the crash r…
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on the Conowingo Dam in Cecil County, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers responded around 2 p.m. to the dam for the single vehicle crash.
Investigators believe Joseph Branson Bittings, 57, was traveling north on the dam approaching a red light at Susquehanna River Road when he allegedly failed to observe traffic was stopped, police said. Bittings allegedly tried to lay his motorcycle on its side and was ejected.
Bittings was declared dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported in the crash.
An investigation is ongoing in the crash.
A 42-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a Toms River police car Sunday, May 29, authorities said. The man was trying to cross Fischer Boulevard at Adams Avenue when he was struck around 10 p.m., local police said. He was flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment.
A Jeep Wrangler was being sought in a hit-and-run crash that left a scooter rider critical early Wednesday, May 25, authorities said. The victim was struck near Victory Bridge on Route 35 north in Sayreville around 5:25 a.m., Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief John Zebrowski said. The victim...
A man was fatally stabbed Friday, May 27 in Spring Township (Berks County), WFMZ reports. One person was arrested after the unidentified victim was discovered inside an apartment on the Berkshire Hills complex on Wyoming Drive, according to the outlet. There was no risk to the public, police told the...
UPPER MERION, Pa. - A man was arrested for indecent assault after he attempted to grab a woman on the Schuylkill River Trail, police said. According to police, the woman was walking the trail near Valley Forge Towers at around 1:30 p.m. Friday when the suspect, Michael Wiggins, grabbed her from behind and tried to pull off her pants.
A crash involving a tractor trailer is tying up traffic on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lehigh County Thursday afternoon. According to the Turnpike website, the crash is on the ramps onto Route 22. That's right by the toll booth plaza near the Lehigh Valley Plaza. PennDOT's PA 511 website shows...
Five people, including four children, were killed in a house explosion Thursday night in Pottstown. The victims were later identified as Francine White, 67, Alana Wood, 13, Jeremiah White, 12, Nehemiah White, 10, and 8-year-old Tristan White. Authorities do not know what ignited the house explosion.
EAST COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A police officer who helped two kids escape a burning home in Chester county spoke about the incredibly close call at the fire scene. The home on Ebelhare Road went up in flames last Saturday.
East Coventry police Sergeant Taylor Ashburn was one of the first on the scene. He couldn’t get to the second floor where a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were trapped.
The officer yelled for them to open a window and he guided the boy to an awning, then to the roof of a shed to safety.
The girl slipped and fell from the awning and injured her ankle. The officer ran towards the flames and pulled the girl to safety.
“When we turned around and got those kids to safety, the window they had just come out of was fully engulfed by flames, so I really truly believe if we hadn’t been as close we were at that time, I don’t know if those kids would’ve made it out of the house,” Ashburn said.
Ashburn says he did what anyone would have done in the same situation.
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS Newspath/KYW/WKRC) - Emotions are running high in a tight-knit Pottstown community. "These people had no reaction time to even leave,” said Jamal Adams from Pottstown. Five people have been confirmed dead from Friday night’s home explosion. Authorities say two are currently receiving treatment at a trauma...
A police pursuit ended with a multi-vehicle crash at an intersection on Paterson's east side. The crash involving a stolen Toyota Camry, an SUV and another sedan at the corner of 7th Avenue and East 26th Street near McLean Boulevard shortly after 9 p.m. Friday ignited a fire in one of the vehicles.
Residents living near the site of a house that exploded Thursday night on Hale Street were coming to terms Friday with what had happened. “I woke up this morning ... you know how some people say they forget until it hits them. It wasn’t like that at all. I opened my eyes and I was just like ‘oh my god. This is my reality,’” said Pottstown resident Rebecca Scott.
A 36-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed Thursday night when the car he was driving crashed into a parked trailer in Hamilton, police said. The motorist, of Easton, was driving north on the East State Street Extension, near Montana Avenue, when his car went into the right shoulder where it hit the back of an unoccupied trailer shortly after 9 p.m., according to Hamilton police.
Times are hard for everyone right now. Some decide to work more hours, others pick up a second job or side work. This Stroudsburg couple is accused of stealing from an honest US Army veteran and countless other victims.
A stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike has reopened Wednesday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. The crash happened on I-476 South at mile marker 49.6, between Lehigh Valley and Quakertown. The commission says the wreck happened in a construction zone, about five miles north of Quakertown.
