Spencer, NY

4th Annual Wreaths Across America golf tournament to be held in June

By Cormac Clune
 5 days ago

SPENCER, N.Y. (WETM) — The fourth annual Wreaths Across America golf tournament will be held next month, with all proceeds going towards the purchase of wreaths to honor veterans at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira.

The event, hosted by Cameron Manufacturing and Design, will be held at the Hollybrook Country Club in Spencer N.Y. on Saturday, June 11, 2022. It will start at 8:00 a.m., with registration open from 7:00 to 7:45 a.m.

The event will be run in a four-person captain and crew team format. The price is $360 per team. Skins and Mulligans will be available at $20 per team.

Registration will include a golf gift bag, greens fee, and carts. Food will be available and door prizes and raffles will be held at the event.

For more information about the event, you can contact 607 739-3606

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

